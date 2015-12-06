6 amazing ways to incorporate wood into your interior design

Including wood in the interiors is the simplest way of giving your home an opulent makeover. Whether your house follows a classic, rustic or contemporary design you always have options of incorporating wood in its various aspects. Wood has a timeless charm associated with it. With the inclusion of wood and its variety of available colour and texture – like that of teak, walnut and mahogany – an element of surprise in the interior décor can easily be introduced.

Half timbered houses of Germany or indigenous two to three storey wooden buildings of northern India continue to earn our admiration for their superb structures. These are preserved as heritage properties. Antique wood furniture is considered sought after collectors’ item due to its beauty and durability. Wood constitutes one of the basic elements of feng shui and according to this ancient belief system it has the capabilities of promoting growth and regeneration. When used in conjunction of other organic elements it also harnesses the power of creativity. So let us see how we can introduce wood in our homes.