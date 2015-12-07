Essentials to create a romantic bedroom

Ever wondered about the secret recipe of a romantic bedroom? Just by stepping into which you will start breathing in a perfumed environment, listening to the music in the air and have tender feelings embrace you from all directions? A place where, after a hard day’s work, you come to feel reassured and rejuvenated? Setting up a gentle atmosphere for your altar of love, your bedroom, is no mean feat.

However, remember that adage that to feel love you must first cultivate love in your heart. As poet Rumi believed, “Lovers don’t finally meet somewhere. They’re in each other all along.” With that in mind we will now set down the bare essentials of creating a romantic bedroom.