homify 360°: living the good life in São Paulo

It’s always immediately obvious when a house comes fully equipped with all of the necessary ingredients for a good life. This laid-back pad in São Paulo, Brazil has the full package: a sun-drenched outdoor area complete with swimming pool and plenty of space to lounge; simple, comfy furnishings; and a floor plan that leaves things nice and open, allowing for relaxed and straightforward socialising.

Designed by 2L Arquietura, it’s one of a complex of similar houses made with easy living in mind. Even just from taking a brief look around, it’s not hard to imagine how effortless a life lived in this beautiful setting would seem.