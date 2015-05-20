homify 360°: living the good life in São Paulo

It’s always immediately obvious when a house comes fully equipped with all of the necessary ingredients for a good life. This laid-back pad in São Paulo, Brazil has the full package: a sun-drenched outdoor area complete with swimming pool and plenty of space to lounge; simple, comfy furnishings; and a floor plan that leaves things nice and open, allowing for relaxed and straightforward socialising.
Designed by 2L Arquietura, it’s one of a complex of similar houses made with easy living in mind. Even just from taking a brief look around, it’s not hard to imagine how effortless a life lived in this beautiful setting would seem.
A day spent lazing and reading poolside on this gorgeouspatio would be a day very well spent indeed. The house itself is unfussy in its design, allowing its setting to do a lot of the work; but it has clearly been designed to complement its beautiful surroundings, albeit in a low key kind of way. The solid wooden stripe of the upper portion of the house offers a striking contrast with the bright blue sky behind and the greenish hue of the pool below, with the paler colour of the decking serving to break things up a little bit more. Everything is very neat, very measured and very symmetrical, with the effect being a wholesome strength that reflects the uncomplicated pleasures of the life the designers of this home clearly hope to offer.
From this angle we can see that this complex of houses is actually built along a stretch of water, with narrow strips of decking being all that separates their swimming pools from the untamed waters outside the perimeters of each property.
It’s a view to calm the most troubled of souls.
This pretty, understated shaded area offers respite from the sun. Those comfy wicker seats are perfect for casual, intimate catch-ups with good friends. The entrance to the interior of the house is also sufficiently large that those inside could easily interact with those outside.
Those lovely yellow lamps bring just the right amount of colour and joy to an otherwise neutral space.
In keeping with the rest of the interior, the stairs are stripped back to a simple, but robust and chunky, basic form.
Over by the dining area, the windows and doors have again been designed to minimise the distinction between outdoor and indoor space.
The bedrooms are outfitted every bit as beautifully, comfortably and neutrally as a hotel room.
This twin children’s room has more colour in it than any of the other parts of the house, but again it’s that wonderfully bright and cheerful yellow that so well mirrors the sunny atmosphere of the location.