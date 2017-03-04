7 creative tiling ideas perfect for Singapore homes

Decorative tiles are hugely popular at the moment, and the trend is not going away anytime soon. This may be because they provide a cosy element that is often lacking in modern homes.

These colourful tiles, also known as cement tiles or hydraulic tiles, have a handmade quality and typically lots of intricate patterns and lines. They have a handmade finish to them, and often look good in a crazy combination of patterns.

So if you're looking for ways to integrate decorative tiles into your home decor, come with us to explore 7 beautiful interiors. We bet you'll love them!