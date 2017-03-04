7 creative tiling ideas perfect for Singapore homes

Decorative tiles are hugely popular at the moment, and the trend is not going away anytime soon. This may be because they provide a cosy element that is often lacking in modern homes.
These colourful tiles, also known as cement tiles or hydraulic tiles, have a handmade quality and typically lots of intricate patterns and lines. They have a handmade finish to them, and often look good in a crazy combination of patterns.
So if you're looking for ways to integrate decorative tiles into your home decor, come with us to explore 7 beautiful interiors. We bet you'll love them!
Decorative tiles have a heavy visual weight because they are typically quite colourful and densely patterned. This means that it's best to avoid putting them in busy rooms that could easily look quite cluttered. It's far better to install them on a prominent wall with an otherwise minimalist decor. This staircase design shows how it's done.
If you have a small bathroom with a shower room, decorative tiles will probably work. This kind of shower design is generally fairly lightweight so all the focus is on the walls. A small strip of decorative tiles could be beautifully used to define the area. Check out this beautiful black bathroom.
A monochrome design is perfect if you are worried about making things look a little too visually cluttered.
The best way to make your decorative tiles a natural part of the decor is to create some visual links with other elements in the home. Here we have a beautiful wall tile with links to the flowering tree outside.
White is undoubtedly the most popular choice for a kitchen. But this often results in a kitchen that looks too clinical and cold. This is where a decorative tile splashback can come in handy.
If you are a little hesitant to use a traditional decorative tile, don't forget that there are lots of modern interpretations of the look.
A long and narrow bathroom often poses a decorative challenge, particularly when one wall is reflected by a mirror. The best approach? Decorative tiles on one wall.
