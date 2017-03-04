Your browser is out-of-date.

7 creative tiling ideas perfect for Singapore homes

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Aranżacje płytek cementowych w kuchni, Kolory Maroka Kolory Maroka Mediterranean style kitchen
Decorative tiles are hugely popular at the moment, and the trend is not going away anytime soon. This may be because they provide a cosy element that is often lacking in modern homes.

These colourful tiles, also known as cement tiles or hydraulic tiles, have a handmade quality and typically lots of intricate patterns and lines. They have a handmade finish to them, and often look good in a crazy combination of patterns.

So if you're looking for ways to integrate decorative tiles into your home decor, come with us to explore 7 beautiful interiors. We bet you'll love them!

1. Decorative staircase

B + H 45 , HPONCE ARQUITECTOS HPONCE ARQUITECTOS Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS

HPONCE ARQUITECTOS
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS

Decorative tiles have a heavy visual weight because they are typically quite colourful and densely patterned. This means that it's best to avoid putting them in busy rooms that could easily look quite cluttered. It's far better to install them on a prominent wall with an otherwise minimalist decor. This staircase design shows how it's done.

2. Shower room wall

Cabina doccia Shower Fabiola Ferrarello BathroomBathtubs & showers Tiles Grey
Fabiola Ferrarello

Cabina doccia Shower

Fabiola Ferrarello
Fabiola Ferrarello
Fabiola Ferrarello

If you have a small bathroom with a shower room, decorative tiles will probably work. This kind of shower design is generally fairly lightweight so all the focus is on the walls. A small strip of decorative tiles could be beautifully used to define the area. Check out this beautiful black bathroom.

3. Monocromatic floor tile

homify Walls & flooringTiles
homify

homify
homify
homify

A monochrome design is perfect if you are worried about making things look a little too visually cluttered.

4. A pretty feature wall

Condomínio São Roque, Lodo Barana Arquitetura e Interiores Lodo Barana Arquitetura e Interiores Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Lodo Barana Arquitetura e Interiores

Lodo Barana Arquitetura e Interiores
Lodo Barana Arquitetura e Interiores
Lodo Barana Arquitetura e Interiores

The best way to make your decorative tiles a natural part of the decor is to create some visual links with other elements in the home. Here we have a beautiful wall tile with links to the flowering tree outside.

5. Kitchen splashback

Aranżacje płytek cementowych w kuchni, Kolory Maroka Kolory Maroka Mediterranean style kitchen
Kolory Maroka

Kolory Maroka
Kolory Maroka
Kolory Maroka

White is undoubtedly the most popular choice for a kitchen. But this often results in a kitchen that looks too clinical and cold. This is where a decorative tile splashback can come in handy.

6. A fun and youthful floor tile

homify Scandinavian style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you are a little hesitant to use a traditional decorative tile, don't forget that there are lots of modern interpretations of the look. 

7. The decorative tile for a narrow space

apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura Casa100 Arquitetura Modern bathroom
Casa100 Arquitetura

Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

A long and narrow bathroom often poses a decorative challenge, particularly when one wall is reflected by a mirror. The best approach? Decorative tiles on one wall.

For more home decorating ideas, check out 8 stylish kitchens that said no to plain walls.

Which of these interiors is your favourite?

