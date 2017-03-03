25 cute kitchenettes perfect for small apartments

Small apartments naturally have bijou kitchenettes, but if you thought that small proportions had to mean a lack of style, you couldn't be more wrong! We've found 25 utterly gorgeous kitchen installations, each of which has been designed by an amazing kitchen planner, and we're going to show you them today in a bid to get you excited about a kitchen revamp of your own. You don't need to conform to boring aesthetics, plain walls or neutral colours if you don't want to, so come with us now as we show you what other people have been doing with their kitchenettes!