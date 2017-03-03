Your browser is out-of-date.

25 cute kitchenettes perfect for small apartments

無印良品風, IDR室內設計 IDR室內設計 Classic style kitchen
Small apartments naturally have bijou kitchenettes, but if you thought that small proportions had to mean a lack of style, you couldn't be more wrong! We've found 25 utterly gorgeous kitchen installations, each of which has been designed by an amazing kitchen planner, and we're going to show you them today in a bid to get you excited about a kitchen revamp of your own. You don't need to conform to boring aesthetics, plain walls or neutral colours if you don't want to, so come with us now as we show you what other people have been doing with their kitchenettes!

1. An interconnecting dining table maximises the space perfectly.

訂製溫暖工業宅，成就單身男子的自在空間, 合觀設計 合觀設計 Industrial style kitchen
合觀設計

合觀設計
合觀設計
合觀設計

2. Monochrome detailing is always exceptionally elegant and clean-looking.

佳茂上苑, 思維空間設計 思維空間設計 Modern kitchen
思維空間設計

思維空間設計
思維空間設計
思維空間設計

3. Partially boxed out, this tiny kitchen looks amazing and light thanks to all the glass.

十畝之間, 禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design 禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design Rustic style kitchen
禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design

禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design
禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design
禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design

4. Grey is THE colour for 2017 and clearly, an amazing colour for small kitchenettes that need a little more style!

無印良品風, IDR室內設計 IDR室內設計 Classic style kitchen
IDR室內設計

IDR室內設計
IDR室內設計
IDR室內設計

5. Choosing bold and colourful cabinets really makes a stylish statement in a small kitchenette.

apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura Casa100 Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Casa100 Arquitetura

Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

6. White tiles and grey grout create a perfect balance between contemporary and classic styling.

Le charme parisien, bypierrepetit bypierrepetit Scandinavian style kitchen
bypierrepetit

bypierrepetit
bypierrepetit
bypierrepetit

7. Romantic colours always look pretty in a kitchenette! This lilac is gorgeous.

Kuchnia - Wrzos, DoMilimetra DoMilimetra Modern kitchen Purple/Violet
DoMilimetra

DoMilimetra
DoMilimetra
DoMilimetra

8. In a super small studio apartment, all you need is a small width of counter space and a cooker!

夢想中的家, 禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design 禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design Minimalist bedroom
禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design

禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design
禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design
禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design

9. If black and white is too harsh of a contrast for you, what about grey and white? So chic!

Modular Kitchen with Loft ServiceBELL Solutions PVT Ltd KitchenCabinets & shelves Plywood Brown
ServiceBELL Solutions PVT Ltd

Modular Kitchen with Loft

ServiceBELL Solutions PVT Ltd
ServiceBELL Solutions PVT Ltd
ServiceBELL Solutions PVT Ltd

10. Stainless steel makes for a beautifully industrial installation that works in any home.

”大人かっこいい”ゲストルーム, いえラボ いえラボ Modern kitchen
いえラボ

いえラボ
いえラボ
いえラボ

11. Extra storage is easy to acquire, if you consider suspended ceiling shelves!

ブルックリンカフェスタイルなお家, いえラボ いえラボ Scandinavian style kitchen
いえラボ

いえラボ
いえラボ
いえラボ

12. A combination of white, wood and black keep things interesting and designer-inspired.

A residence in Shibuya, sorama me Inc. sorama me Inc. Eclectic style kitchen
sorama me Inc.

A residence in Shibuya

sorama me Inc.
sorama me Inc.
sorama me Inc.

13. Wall niches come in so handy as small kitchenettes. Stick to neutral decor and they will blend right in!

みどりのいえ, FEDL（Far East Design Labo） FEDL（Far East Design Labo） Eclectic style kitchen
FEDL（Far East Design Labo）

FEDL（Far East Design Labo）
FEDL（Far East Design Labo）
FEDL（Far East Design Labo）

14. Nobody ever said you can't have a super colourful small kitchen! This floor idea is fantastic!

APARTAMENTO MB – Tristeza/ Porto Alegre, Ambientta Arquitetura Ambientta Arquitetura Eclectic style kitchen
Ambientta Arquitetura

Ambientta Arquitetura
Ambientta Arquitetura
Ambientta Arquitetura

15. Going open-plan will naturally make a small kitchenette feel far bigger and more inclusive!

Silas Holst & Johannes Nymark House , SIBEL SARIKAYA INTERIOR DESIGN OFFICE SIBEL SARIKAYA INTERIOR DESIGN OFFICE Industrial style kitchen
SIBEL SARIKAYA INTERIOR DESIGN OFFICE

SIBEL SARIKAYA INTERIOR DESIGN OFFICE
SIBEL SARIKAYA INTERIOR DESIGN OFFICE
SIBEL SARIKAYA INTERIOR DESIGN OFFICE

16. If you want your kitchenette to stand out, bold cabinets are a must! This red and black design is incredible!

Loft z intensywną czerwienią , Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom Industrial style kitchen
Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom

Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom
Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom
Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom

17. Corner kitchenettes don't have to be unstylish, if you choose striking materials, such as chunky wood countertops.

Квартира на ул. Первомайская, A.workshop A.workshop Industrial style kitchen
A.workshop

A.workshop
A.workshop
A.workshop

18. If a natural wood kitchen is for you, always look for a variety that really grabs attention. Just look at this grain!

Mini T1, José Tiago Rosa José Tiago Rosa Minimalist kitchen
José Tiago Rosa

José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa

19. Mosaic tiles and kitchenettes go hand-in-hand, as they are both small!

Apartamento pequeno, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Modern kitchen
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

20. Wow! This beige kitchen almost disappears entirely into the wall! What amazing interior camouflage!

Casa K, Progetto Kiwi Architettura Progetto Kiwi Architettura Modern kitchen
Progetto Kiwi Architettura

Progetto Kiwi Architettura
Progetto Kiwi Architettura
Progetto Kiwi Architettura

21. When you prefer to not make a song and dance about your kitchenette, doors that hide it away are an inspired idea!

apartamento en dos alturas, MILL-HOUSE MILL-HOUSE Small kitchens
MILL-HOUSE

MILL-HOUSE
MILL-HOUSE
MILL-HOUSE

22. Using patterns creatively will always help a small kitchen to look more high-end and defined.

white house, Bibiana Lattuca Bibiana Lattuca
Bibiana Lattuca

Bibiana Lattuca
Bibiana Lattuca
Bibiana Lattuca

23. These niche kitchenettes are amazing! Making use of dead wall space like this is a great way to open up a small home.

casa di ringhiera, marta novarini architetto marta novarini architetto Modern living room
marta novarini architetto

marta novarini architetto
marta novarini architetto
marta novarini architetto

24. All-white kitchens will never go out of fashion and as part of a small home, they can almost blend into the background!

La belleza de lo simple , cs cs Minimalist kitchen
cs

cs
cs
cs

25. The statement geometric wall tiles here are working wonders to make this kitchenette feel really contemporary and cool!

2-pokojowy apartamencik, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern kitchen
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

For even more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 picture-perfect kitchens to help you plan yours.

Which of these projects would look amazing in your home?

