A compact apartment full of sparkling ideas to copy

Here we see the dining area from another angle. In one way it's a dining space; in another way it is still a hall we pass through to get to other rooms. As such, the designer has integrated a convenient built-in bookshelf to store their literary items and decorative pieces. The fabricated framed artwork at the rear really adds some spice!

Check out this Ideabook for more great ideas on how to turn your nooks and corners into special little spaces.