homify 360°: Maison Cubiste, Besançon

Most of the architects living and working in Europe today – arguably all – have been influenced by the legacy of Le Corbusier to some degree or other, even if only subconsciously or in almost imperceptible ways. Indeed, it is hard to imagine a truly contemporary building that does not owe a debt to his work. But amongst those architects who fully embrace this influence, there are of course both those who aim to closely replicate the familiar, cubist-inspired look of those iconic buildings and those who strive to take the basic aesthetic and make it their own.

Cléo Châtelet is an architect who falls squarely into the second category, at least based on her Maison Cubiste, a home located in Besançon, France. This simple building shows plenty of evidence of having been created by someone with a very solid grip on modern architectural history, but at the same time has no shortage of character that’s all its own.