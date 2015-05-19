homify 360°: Casa Ipe, Goiania

The living room stays totally true to the promise of the outside of the property. The light colour scheme here is similarly bright and upbeat to the exterior walls. Straight lines and a balanced layout have been prioritised, and this is particularly obvious when the room is viewed from the angle seen here. There is no jumble, clutter or a single item that doesn’t look like its location has been carefully planned.

The lighting in this section of the room, meanwhile, is understated, with relatively low ceilings serving as a suitable home for subtle inlaid lamps.