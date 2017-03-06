12 simple tricks to make your home look bigger than it is

Does your home feel cramped and small? Well, you're not alone. Most people squeeze into a dwelling that feels insufficient to their needs. But the truth is that most people make their homes seem smaller than they need to. Because the ways we experience our living spaces depends on more than just the bare facts of floor space.

So how can you make your small home feel big? Well, today we will explore 12 tricks interior designers and decorators commonly employ to combat the problem. Let's check them out!