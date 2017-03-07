6 things you're buying that are too big (or too small)

Home interiors designed by professional designers and decorators are generally distinguishable by their sense of balance and scale. This is a crucial element present in every good home interior. The furnishings are just the right size and the light fittings and decorations work together to create the perfect sense of balance. The good thing about scale is that it is not generally dependent on fancy furnishings or expensive detailing. It is something that can be created no matter what kind of budget you have to work with.

So what are the most common household items you're probably buying either too big or too small? Well, today we'll show you in the best way possible—through a series of photos!