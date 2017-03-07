Your browser is out-of-date.

6 things you're buying that are too big (or too small)

April Kennedy
Дизайн интерьера квартиры однушки, INTERIERIUM
Home interiors designed by professional designers and decorators are generally distinguishable by their sense of balance and scale. This is a crucial element present in every good home interior. The furnishings are just the right size and the light fittings and decorations work together to create the perfect sense of balance. The good thing about scale is that it is not generally dependent on fancy furnishings or expensive detailing. It is something that can be created no matter what kind of budget you have to work with.

So what are the most common household items you're probably buying either too big or too small? Well, today we'll show you in the best way possible—through a series of photos!

1. Too small: the lights

Дизайн интерьера квартиры однушки, INTERIERIUM
INTERIERIUM

INTERIERIUM
INTERIERIUM
INTERIERIUM

Most rooms are designed with all the interest at ground level. This means that the mid and upper part of the room is often too bare. This is the place to go bold with your lamps and light stands. Check out this living room for inspiration.

2. Too big: coffee tables

PW's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign
arctitudesign

arctitudesign
arctitudesign
arctitudesign

We admit, it is nice to have a big coffee table at hand, but most coffee tables get in the way. This is particularly true in small homes. So choose something tiny that could even double as a stool. Even better if it's round.

3. Too small: artworks

Greenfield Villa Hong Kong, Urban Design and Build
Urban Design and Build

Urban Design and Build
Urban Design and Build
Urban Design and Build

Artworks add life, soul and interest to a room. This is a feature that should be utilised to the max. So in general, choose something that will fit 1/2—3/4 of the wall space. If you are making a gallery wall, don't skimp on the number of pieces in your collection.

4. Too big: the sofa

mieszkanie- Bemowo, Warszawa, Kameleon - Kreatywne Studio Projektowania Wnętrz
Kameleon—Kreatywne Studio Projektowania Wnętrz

Kameleon - Kreatywne Studio Projektowania Wnętrz
Kameleon—Kreatywne Studio Projektowania Wnętrz
Kameleon - Kreatywne Studio Projektowania Wnętrz

Most people love the idea of having a big comfy sofa to sprawl on. But even the largest sofas are generally underused and the same level of comfort could be created with a foot stool and a cosy corner design. A sofa should never dominate the room or impede on the major walkways, so think small.

5. Too small: the rug

Riad Rug Luku Home
Luku Home

Riad Rug

Luku Home
Luku Home
Luku Home

A rug should never look like a little postage stamp in the middle of the room. Instead, choose a larger size that will extend to reach under the sofa and across the room. This will make your living room look much larger and far more comfortable and inviting.

6. Too small: plants

Casa Banak, Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest

Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest

Many people are wary of taking on the responsibility and expense of a larger plant. But a collection of little plants can easily make a room look cluttered. It's far better to draw attention to the much neglected mid part of the room. Ferns are often a good choice because there are no leaves at the lower part of the trunk and the great big arching branches add a lovely natural look to the room.

For more home ideas, have a look at A tiny house that will teach you how to use colour.

Have any of these tips caught you by surprise?

