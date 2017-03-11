6 perfectly designed Japanese living rooms to copy

Recently, it seems that modern designers are opting to reduce the presence of sofas in some living areas. With minimalist styles, there are more people choosing dual-functioning furniture, such as futons and sofa/dining tables. If you wish to create a relaxing living space in limited space, then this example by Tsuji / Tonkawa Building Design Office, will serve as an excellent guide. The whole room has a healing effect. The use of tatami mats serves to border the living space from the dining area as well as being a graceful underfoot option (in grey with a hint of green.)

A good floorer is always worth talking to when deciding on which material is best for your room.