6 perfectly designed Japanese living rooms to copy

Living rooms are the undeniable heart of the home; they're where families get together, and are often the first room in which guests are welcomed. They need to be functional and comfortable, not just for show. They're also the room in which we want to relax after a hard day's work, and where the family can curl up and watch TV. Today on homify, we will introduce 6 Japanese-inspired living room layouts that should give you some ideas and inspiration—without having to spend a fortune! If you're a fan of simple timber interiors, you're sure to love these homes…
The lighter shade of flooring here really complements the white walls and pine furnishings. In this open-plan house, created by SWITCH & Co., the company installed wall storage to keep the small floor space free from clutter. Dining has been kept ultra simple with a thin wall counter, and there is a very clean blend of Nordic and Japanese style. Note the low-set circular bamboo table & chairs.
This darker flooring with wide planks creates a more full-bodied and wholesome atmosphere. Though the area outside has been completely opened up, the room retains a cool shade due to the sloping ceiling and slightly protruding roof. This ensures it is cooler in summer on the hottest days. If you think having a large table is impossible in a compact living room, then consider a sofa and dining table combination, as seen here.
Recently, it seems that modern designers are opting to reduce the presence of sofas in some living areas. With minimalist styles, there are more people choosing dual-functioning furniture, such as futons and sofa/dining tables. If you wish to create a relaxing living space in limited space, then this example by Tsuji / Tonkawa Building Design Office, will serve as an excellent guide. The whole room has a healing effect. The use of tatami mats serves to border the living space from the dining area as well as being a graceful underfoot option (in grey with a hint of green.)
A good floorer is always worth talking to when deciding on which material is best for your room.
The location of the sofa is often the biggest factor when re-arranging a small space. When having trouble (or feeling limited by room dimensions), why not consider upgrading to a 3-corner sofa. This type of sofa can also act a bit like a natural partition to the room. These are especially convenient in open-plan or studio living spaces where the border between rooms is not so clear.
This particular living room, courtesy of UK-based Terry Design, has been given an industrial style. Oak and timber have been used in a compact but functional kitchen generating a lovely, natural warmth.
We see here the classic charm of herringbone floor design, which suits this long room perfectly. If you too are living in a narrow or elongated room, you might wish to create a separate dining area by using a couch, table or matting. For people who prefer a more modern and urban style, we recommend arranging furniture in a row, as CAPD Co., Ltd. have done here. The effect is a more refined and spacious atmosphere.
In the case of a large, wide living room, you might choose to arrange the dining / living area to face the balcony or the window. We can clearly see how this allows light into the room, all the way back to the kitchen. Rearranging rather than changing structures can easily change the atmosphere of a room. This dining and living area are separated by a large floor space of dark wood, creating a delightful open environment.
To view more fantastic living rooms designs, take a look at: 6 smart ways to arrange your Singapore living space