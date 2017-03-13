Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 bedrooms that know how to save space… with style!

Justwords Justwords
homify Scandinavian style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Making the most of available space is a major concern in every home, especially small ones. And to smartly utilise what you've got, you need to focus not only on common areas like the kitchen or living room, but also on your bedroom

Your boudoir is not only an oasis of relaxation and sweet dreams; it must also have enough space for storing clothes, blankets, and many other practical items. But coming up with creative and aesthetic storage solutions is not always easy! So today, we bring you 7 beautiful and functional bedrooms, all of which make great use of their space.

1. Smart and contemporary

bedroom at sunset, Vashantsev Nik Vashantsev Nik Scandinavian style bedroom
Vashantsev Nik

Vashantsev Nik
Vashantsev Nik
Vashantsev Nik

The wooden window seat in this bedroom is not just a bench; it features in-built cabinets for storing books, magazines and other odds and ends. The ledge behind the bed is also perfect for organising small accessories or photos.

2. Useful bed and walls

NEAR Architecture Casa IPA, Paolo Fusco Photo Paolo Fusco Photo Minimalist bedroom Grey
Paolo Fusco Photo

Paolo Fusco Photo
Paolo Fusco Photo
Paolo Fusco Photo

Rendered in soft and neutral tones, this elegant bedroom is teeming with space-saving ideas. The bed is equipped with drawers, while in-built cabinets near the windows offer additional storage room without wasting floor space.

3. Utilise vertical space

homify Scandinavian style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Don’t worry if you have don’t have enough floor space. Take a cue from this wooden platform created for the bed in this bedroom by the interior designers and decorators at Eighty Two PTE LTD. It is a very practical structure with in-built storage and looks stylish, too.

4. Apply creativity

Ristrutturazione di un vecchio mulino a Jussy, Jonathan Sabbadini Jonathan Sabbadini Scandinavian style bedroom Wood White
Jonathan Sabbadini

Jonathan Sabbadini
Jonathan Sabbadini
Jonathan Sabbadini

Done up in Scandinavian style, this bedroom with its white and light wooden furniture doesn’t waste a single corner. The branch-shaped shelf spanning across the bed is perfect for organising books and artefacts, and looks stunning as well.

5. Innovative and affordable

casa 10, J J Scandinavian style bedroom
J

J
J
J

You don’t always have to invest a lot to make your bedroom functional and storage-friendly. In this bedroom, for instance, besides some simple floating shelves, ladders help in hanging clothes, towels and such. Ingenious, right?

6. A super-smart bed

homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

homify
homify
homify

The visually appealing and cosy wooden bed in this bedroom is truly unique and multifunctional. It comes with drawers underneath, as well as side tables which extend from it. The bed complements the bright white environment well, too.

7. In-built magic

Progetto, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Minimalist bedroom
studio ferlazzo natoli

Progetto

studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli

In-built and smooth closets are a very modern and practical addition to any bedroom. They don’t waste floor area but offer tons of storage space. These can also be customised to feature niches for displaying artefacts or aromatic candles.

For more boudoir inspiration, take a look at: Bedrooms: 6 designs for double beds

A fresh neutral apartment perfect for Singapore
Do you have any other bedroom storage tips to add?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks