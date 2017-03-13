7 bedrooms that know how to save space… with style!

Making the most of available space is a major concern in every home, especially small ones. And to smartly utilise what you've got, you need to focus not only on common areas like the kitchen or living room, but also on your bedroom.

Your boudoir is not only an oasis of relaxation and sweet dreams; it must also have enough space for storing clothes, blankets, and many other practical items. But coming up with creative and aesthetic storage solutions is not always easy! So today, we bring you 7 beautiful and functional bedrooms, all of which make great use of their space.