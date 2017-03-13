7 bedrooms that know how to save space… with style!

Making the most of available space is a major concern in every home, especially small ones. And to smartly utilise what you've got, you need to focus not only on common areas like the kitchen or living room, but also on your bedroom.
Your boudoir is not only an oasis of relaxation and sweet dreams; it must also have enough space for storing clothes, blankets, and many other practical items. But coming up with creative and aesthetic storage solutions is not always easy! So today, we bring you 7 beautiful and functional bedrooms, all of which make great use of their space.
The wooden window seat in this bedroom is not just a bench; it features in-built cabinets for storing books, magazines and other odds and ends. The ledge behind the bed is also perfect for organising small accessories or photos.
Rendered in soft and neutral tones, this elegant bedroom is teeming with space-saving ideas. The bed is equipped with drawers, while in-built cabinets near the windows offer additional storage room without wasting floor space.
Don’t worry if you have don’t have enough floor space. Take a cue from this wooden platform created for the bed in this bedroom by the interior designers and decorators at Eighty Two PTE LTD. It is a very practical structure with in-built storage and looks stylish, too.
Done up in Scandinavian style, this bedroom with its white and light wooden furniture doesn’t waste a single corner. The branch-shaped shelf spanning across the bed is perfect for organising books and artefacts, and looks stunning as well.
You don’t always have to invest a lot to make your bedroom functional and storage-friendly. In this bedroom, for instance, besides some simple floating shelves, ladders help in hanging clothes, towels and such. Ingenious, right?
The visually appealing and cosy wooden bed in this bedroom is truly unique and multifunctional. It comes with drawers underneath, as well as side tables which extend from it. The bed complements the bright white environment well, too.
In-built and smooth closets are a very modern and practical addition to any bedroom. They don’t waste floor area but offer tons of storage space. These can also be customised to feature niches for displaying artefacts or aromatic candles.
