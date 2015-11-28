A Traditional House with a Contemporary Refurbishment

As a 163 year old dwelling that has accommodated four generations of the same family, this house is an unbelievable residence rich in history and intrigue. Recently updated by the team at Yoshida Architects Design Office, the home embraces tradition and heritage, while incorporating modern amenities for comfortable 21st century living. With areas of the home rebuilt with seismic reinforcement, the abode is structurally sound, and built to last at least another century.

The home itself is a gorgeous and elegant fusion of tradition and modernity. The design takes advantage of the rustic embellishments, and exudes a sense of nostalgia, with warmth and a hospitable nature. Throughout the interior cedar and cypress timber is prevalent, contributing age-defiant charm and character.

Energy-saving measures have been implemented and employed to reduce the ecological footprint of the home, ensuring the dwelling remains functionally relevant for years to come. If you would like to take a tour of this interesting and unique residence, check out the images below, and journey back in time with this notable and historically significant property.