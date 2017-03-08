Your browser is out-of-date.

19 beautifully chic kitchens to help you plan yours

HOUSE02, dwarf dwarf Industrial style kitchen
When it comes to decorating a kitchen, it can be tempting to overlook aesthetics in favour of practical touches that will make the room far more usable. But we think you can combine the two! 

Fashionable kitchens are a doddle for talented kitchen designers to curate, but before you start talking to one, wouldn't it be helpful to have a rough idea of the styles and looks that you like? 

We've found 19 kitchens that are as fashionable as they are functional, and we just know that you'll find your dream set-up here, so let's take a look!

1. So open and simple, the wood and steel design is beautifully contemporary.

家族と共に成長する家, GRID DESIGN 株式会社 GRID DESIGN 株式会社 Scandinavian style dining room
2. Negating top cupboards has kept this kitchen so unfussy and chic.

上京O邸, 一級建築士事務所expo 一級建築士事務所expo Asian style houses
3. Combining rustic wood and natural bricks made this space feel organically themed.

HOUSE02, dwarf dwarf Industrial style kitchen
4. Sliding doors, bespoke carpentry and polished concrete walls? Amazing!

SHIMA, 武藤圭太郎建築設計事務所 武藤圭太郎建築設計事務所 Modern kitchen Solid Wood Wood effect
5. Dark cabinets and copper accents are so 2017, making this kitchen perfectly on-trend.

The Original British Standard Kitchen British Standard by Plain English Country style kitchen Wood Black
The Original British Standard Kitchen

6. A long stainless steel island here has made for a futuristic and fashion-forward installation.

Eco House, Pfayfer Fradina Design Pfayfer Fradina Design Scandinavian style kitchen
7. Blink and you could miss this perfectly cohesive and camouflaged white minimalistic kitchen!

ATICO EN BLANES, LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo Modern kitchen White
8. Retro furniture is really big news right now, making this a fantastically fashionable cooking spot.

西牧野の家, 藤森大作建築設計事務所 藤森大作建築設計事務所 Modern dining room White
9. Self-contained and funky, this kitchen almost has a DIY feel to it, which we love!

n-house, TAKr TAKr Modern kitchen
n-house

10. Classic country chic will never go out of fashion and this shaker kitchen shows why! So elegant!

U's HOUSE, dwarf dwarf Scandinavian style kitchen Wood Wood effect
11. A mix of polished finishes and shabby chic wood has made for a one-off and stunning kitchen here!

House in Handa, Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン Industrial style kitchen Wood effect
12. Practicality can also be fashionable, as this sleek counter, bespoke carpentry and open shelf design proves.

The kitchen 株式会社seki.design Scandinavian style kitchen
The kitchen

13. Two trends in one! A bright splash of colour and some geometric floor tiles! Wow!

Квартира-Студия , tatarintsevadesign tatarintsevadesign Mediterranean style kitchen
14. This kitchen is so perfectly finished that you could blink and not see it at all! The super slim worktop is everything!

haus-wrap, 一級建築士事務所haus 一級建築士事務所haus Scandinavian style kitchen
15. Dual function kitchens that offer easy access to a breakfast bar are a hot topic this year and this one looks great.

石畳みの中庭をもつ家らしい家, FAD建築事務所 FAD建築事務所 Modern kitchen
16. Offering a modern take on country styling, the duck-egg blue cabinets and natural wood here look phenomenal. Those drawers are a revelation!

Our Industrial Showroom homify Industrial style kitchen
Our Industrial Showroom

17. Industrial kitchens look brilliant without any top cupboards. Just look at this one if you don't believe us!

homify Industrial style kitchen
18. Have we been propelled into the future? This space is so amazing, unfussy and high-fashion!

Extra, doimo cucine doimo cucine Modern kitchen
19. Talk about grey kitchens never looking so stylish! The simple layout doesn't detract from the inherent beauty here!

homify Asian style kitchen
Which of these kitchens really captured your heart?

