The 64m² prefab house that's cheap and quick to build

Don't you just love it when a house can totally surprise you? Well that's what you're going to experience today! The architect that created this amazing 64m² modular home was clearly intent on confusing and delighting viewers, as the façade looks so simple and basic, but walk inside and you are transported into a world of designer touches, amazing space division and elegant interior design. We don't want to give anything else away, so let's just dive in and take a look!
What does this home make you think of? Simple, small homes that are minimally decorated and chic? Well, that's not too far from the truth, but we think there is so little going on here that you are being lulled into a false sense of minimalism! We love the monochrome and wood finish, especially the terrace though!
You can't deny that this home is striking and beautiful, but again, the simplicity of the finish is really confusing us. Is it going to be totally monochrome and bare on the inside as well? Will it feel small and cramped?
Ok, so this might not be the largest living room in the world, but it has to be one of the most stylish! Floating gloss white furniture looks absolutely amazing, the chunky black window frames break up the vast whiteness perfectly and then just look at those funky chairs! This isn't minimal at all, it's maximum awesomeness!
We KNEW this home had a surprise in store for us and here it is! An indoor garden! Who would have thought there there was enough space to include such an amazing feature? It really brings a touch of organic and natural style into play, not to mention a fantastic excuse to play with a feature wall! Just look at all that natural stone!
Part of an open-plan communal space, this kitchen is everything we'd expect to see from a contemporary, innovative home! Gloss finishes really help to reflect all the light that's bouncing around and subtle wall cabinets up the storage potential hugely as well. The breakfast bar design is inspired, as it offers easy dining, without the need for a separate bulky table.
We bet you didn't think that the bedroom here would be as spacious as it is, but just look at it! Furnished simply, it looks relaxing and restful and a built-in closet is so sleek and unobtrusive. The dark tones of the furniture really do add a bold contrast with the pale walls.
Wow! There's not one, but two bedrooms! How on earth do they all fit in here? This house must be a Tardis! Colourful, quirky and fun, this bedroom is perfect for kids and shows that a small home can indeed be a lovely family property, with some imaginative decorating!
Woah! We were totally expecting to see an all-white bathroom in this simple home, but here we are, staring at some bold bronze tiles! Totally usable and enjoyable, this bathroom is as luxurious as any that we've seen in a small home and we are taking some serious inspiration from this scheme.
