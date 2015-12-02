A Sky-High City Condo

Upper Falls Condominium, located in downtown Spokane, WA, offers spectacular views of Spokane Falls and Riverfront Park. From the outside, the red brick building looks just another luxurious condos of the area. But as you step inside it, you understand with what great care and sensibility it was designed to provide comfort to the prospective owners of the building. Upper Falls condo takes its inspirations from traditional Tudor residences but dishes it out with a contemporary twist.
The duplex penthouse covers little less than 300 sq meters floor area. The other apartments of the building, comprising two and three bedroom units, are suitably spacious and boast of similar tasteful decoration. The fusion of such classic elements as a subdued colour palette, extensive usage of grand wood texture with contemporary features like wrought iron railings, wall panelling and cabinets gives it a charming feel. The amazing views of the city come as a bonus. It is one of those dwellings owning which you too would like to say in unison with Anaïs Nin, “I have no fear of depths and a great fear of shallow living.”
Upper Falls condo designed by Uptic Studio has all the benefits of an urban apartment living on offer and more. It is built to look over the city’s limits, on foggy mornings and serene evenings. All the essentials of modern living have carefully been incorporated in its expansive space. The interior is elaborately decorated but not ostentatious. Indeed, it is a fine balance to achieve. Additionally, use of premium quality materials and amenities ensure it is designed to last.
Floor to ceiling windows are prominent feature of these apartments. In evenings it gives a dreamy view of the city and its twinkling street lights. The beige tone, present almost everywhere with a varying texture, generates a timeless feel. Use of such subtle tones also creates enhances the breezy feel of an already spacious living area. As if to blend with other elements of the room, the centre table has been chosen as one with curves rather than a stern rectangular shape.
The entertainment cum lounge area is cosier. Splendid views of the outside can be obtained through the large glass windows and sliding doors. The latter open towards a terrace. Romantic pillar candles, classic shaded lamps and painting adorn the area. Except the darker wood tone, every other object of the room possesses a muted shade.
The bedroom has been stripped off all the essentials, as if not to belittle the excellent views of the outside. Like other rooms of the apartment, the bedroom too receives generous amounts of natural light, courtesy the glass windows. It has a terrace of its own and an ensuite bathroom.
The terrace provides sufficient space and facilities to rewind after a hard day’s work. A jacuzzi and fire pit, installed on the terrace, make it extra special. It is big enough to accommodate small intimate outdoor parties in autumn or summer months.
The exposed brick walls and pillars adorn the balcony area, which also boasts additional space for dining and relaxation. A careful selection of wicker and wrought iron furniture gives it modest appeal so the attention can be drawn the the amazing view overlooking the harbour below. Such a large outdoor area means that the owners have a lot of opportunity to play around with this space and change its style when they please.
The open type kitchen and dining area is fantastic and another highlight of the Upper Falls condo. It is fitted with elegant wooden cabinets, kitchen island and other furniture. A combination of stylish chandeliers and ceiling mounted spotlights keep the space suitably unfussy.
The entrance hall is not built to cross over quickly towards your destination. It has a corner bar and sufficient space for a community gathering. Faux vaulted ceiling with wood covered pillars and grand staircase look charming. The common lounge area also boasts of equally enduring decorative pieces.
For other equally charming ideas of a designer home look no further than here.