A Sky-High City Condo

Upper Falls Condominium, located in downtown Spokane, WA, offers spectacular views of Spokane Falls and Riverfront Park. From the outside, the red brick building looks just another luxurious condos of the area. But as you step inside it, you understand with what great care and sensibility it was designed to provide comfort to the prospective owners of the building. Upper Falls condo takes its inspirations from traditional Tudor residences but dishes it out with a contemporary twist.

The duplex penthouse covers little less than 300 sq meters floor area. The other apartments of the building, comprising two and three bedroom units, are suitably spacious and boast of similar tasteful decoration. The fusion of such classic elements as a subdued colour palette, extensive usage of grand wood texture with contemporary features like wrought iron railings, wall panelling and cabinets gives it a charming feel. The amazing views of the city come as a bonus. It is one of those dwellings owning which you too would like to say in unison with Anaïs Nin, “I have no fear of depths and a great fear of shallow living.”