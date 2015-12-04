A Stylish Retirement Home by the Beach

All your life you have dreamt of an apartment like this. Every time you travelled to a beach holiday destination, you secretly wished for a corner plot by the beach, on which one day you would build your dream home. For like poet Longfellow you tool feel an irresistible longing for the “secret of the sea” and “the heart of the great ocean sends a thrilling pulse through” you too. You have sometimes been accused of stinginess, for your dear ones were not privy to the secrets of your heart.
Finally, you have made it. You have saved enough to gift yourself and your loved ones a dream apartment by the seashore where each one of you would be able you hear the immortal songs of the sea all day long and cherish its pretty face without stirring anywhere from the living room. This would one day become your retirement home, but for now you are happy to spend your weekends here. Now that you have decided to build your beachside getaway, look no further for inspiration than here.
Swanage is a pretty coastal town of Dorset, England and Shore House occupies a prominent spot right across Swanage Bay. The four storey building consists of 21 double bedroom and one triple bedroom apartments. These apartments are built keeping in minds the comfort and requirements of prospective elderly occupants. The house is decorated by WN Interiors.
In the living room, large glass windows help to infiltrate the spaces with natural light. The open style entertainment area occupies a space of about 30 sq metres. Vinyl flooring in wood texture gives a timeless feel. The wall paper with its geometric decoration, covering the entire accent wall, augments the graceful charm. Beautifully framed fine art photographs, side tables in somewhat an unusual shape and lanterns add some fine touches.
A corner of the open style lounge is reserved for the dining space. A large oval shaped mirror is employed once again to give it an expansive feel. Dining chairs are upholstered with the same fabric as the sofas. Use of subdued tones enhances the roomy feeling as well.
The open type fully fitted kitchen stands opposite to the dining space. Quality accessories from fridge to dishwasher, oven and hob to washing machine as well as storage spaces have been neatly arranged in it. Under cover spot lights cheer up the space in the evenings and during overcast days. Wood top bays introduce a welcome change of texture in a sea of white cabinets and appliances. Vinyl flooring covers the kitchen area as well.
Each apartment in the Shore House boasts of spacious master bedroom. All rooms enjoy under floor heating. Mirrored sliding wardrobe gives an added feeling of space to a bedroom of about 23.4 sq metres. Use of subtle tones like champagne, beige and white with occasional dark brown accents is a prominent theme that can be seen everywhere in the house. Elegant bedside lamps ensues a dreamy mood.
The ensuite bathroom follows the colour scheme of the entire apartment. It is fitted with sanitary wares hanging from the wall, a vanity unit in soothing colour, heated towel rails, large glass mirror and spot lights mounted in the ceiling.
Like the ensuite bathroom, the shower room of about 3.4 sq metres comes fitted with prim white sanitary ware, cabinets and electrically heated towel rails. The lilac and white are juxtaposed with dark grey tiles behind the bathtub. A large rectangular glass mirror makes it feel roomier than it actually is. In its compact space the Shore House apartment manages to create a luxurious feel.
If you enjoyed the interior of this home, then you will like the apartment ideas here.