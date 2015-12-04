A Stylish Retirement Home by the Beach

All your life you have dreamt of an apartment like this. Every time you travelled to a beach holiday destination, you secretly wished for a corner plot by the beach, on which one day you would build your dream home. For like poet Longfellow you tool feel an irresistible longing for the “secret of the sea” and “the heart of the great ocean sends a thrilling pulse through” you too. You have sometimes been accused of stinginess, for your dear ones were not privy to the secrets of your heart.

Finally, you have made it. You have saved enough to gift yourself and your loved ones a dream apartment by the seashore where each one of you would be able you hear the immortal songs of the sea all day long and cherish its pretty face without stirring anywhere from the living room. This would one day become your retirement home, but for now you are happy to spend your weekends here. Now that you have decided to build your beachside getaway, look no further for inspiration than here.