Richmond House Undergoes a Grand Makeover

Richmond House is a narrow semi-detached terraced Victorian house in the heart of suburban Richmond, a part of greater London. This was so until A1 Lofts and Extensions decided to give it a grand makeover. It is not unusual to refurbish an old house and upgrade it to make it more appealing to the modern tastes and requirements. But a project such as this often turns out to be a risky proposition for the both the designers and the owners of the house.
Various reasons can be accounted for a dissatisfactory outcome of such an endeavour.
- A dissonant blend of contemporary style in a traditional set up.
- Tactics of opening up additional spaces were not well thought out even before the start of the project or gone completely wrong.
- Not having enough respect for the original features of the house, consequently, failing to use those to one’s advantage.
A1 Lofts and Extensions seems to have satisfied the critics all three aforementioned criteria and more. Join us as we walk you through the newly renovated Richmond House and judge it for yourself.
A lounge that expands to a living area is one of the highlights of this house. The narrow passage has been opened up and extended to one continuous space from the entrance to the kitchen door towards the garden. The lounge itself has sufficient room to entertain the guests. To give an impression of space, the entire house embraces minimalist design. This is apparent in the entrance hall cum living room itself. As if to help the matter further, large windows, original to the building, bathe the space with natural light.
The open type kitchen cum dining area stands in the opposite end to the passage now converted into a lounge and living room. This is an extension to the original building and a part of planned reconfiguration carried out to the actual structure. It is no secret that skylight installations have the capabilities of magically transforming any interior however cramped for space. The team of architects skilfully deployed it to make the area feel roomier and also cut down on the costs of electricity bills in the process. That the back door opens towards a timbered terrace and garden makes the area look extra special.
Master bedroom is seemingly denuded of any superfluous embellishments. The parquet floor and stucco work are the only exceptions. The colour scheme is dominated by cool blue and greyish shades prominent everywhere. Large bay window is one of the original luxuries that have not been done away with. A wardrobe is tucked in one corner of the room and TV occupies the area over the mantelpiece. The modern glass pendant light is discreet in its presence, yet manages to look charming. The entire house has been re-wired and provided with latest heating system and contemporary electrical fittings.
Richmond House boasts of an excellent kid’s bedroom, a slightly smaller but full height and beautifully decorated space for children to enjoy the greater portion of a day. The wardrobe has been tucked into the wall to free up additional space. The accent wall, decorated with bright illustrations, injects much liveliness in the atmosphere.
A functional home office is now considered almost indispensible for many. The study area doubles up as an office space. It receives generous amount of light through multiple windows. If not for the dash of colours introduced by the upholstery, the area seems to be almost spartan in its design.
Richmond House has undergone a complete loft conversion too, for the designers needed to create sufficient space for a family with children. This room is not only practical and functional, but it is also extremely adaptable and can be used as a extra sleeping room for when guests are staying over. Sunbathed in light thanks to the clever placing of a chaise lounge under the skylight means that this area will always feel sunlit and loved.
No efforts have been spared to decorate the bathroom tastefully and set it up with all modern amenities. Though the mosaic portrait on one of the walls feels slightly out of place, a predominance of grey is in line with the overall colour scheme of the building. While the shower area has been separated with a glass wall, white sanitary ware acts as accents.
The remodelling fulfils all the requirements of a modern family. It presents them with a contemporary house without destroying the traditional features of a historic building.
