Richmond House Undergoes a Grand Makeover

Richmond House is a narrow semi-detached terraced Victorian house in the heart of suburban Richmond, a part of greater London. This was so until A1 Lofts and Extensions decided to give it a grand makeover. It is not unusual to refurbish an old house and upgrade it to make it more appealing to the modern tastes and requirements. But a project such as this often turns out to be a risky proposition for the both the designers and the owners of the house.

Various reasons can be accounted for a dissatisfactory outcome of such an endeavour.

- A dissonant blend of contemporary style in a traditional set up.

- Tactics of opening up additional spaces were not well thought out even before the start of the project or gone completely wrong.

- Not having enough respect for the original features of the house, consequently, failing to use those to one’s advantage.

A1 Lofts and Extensions seems to have satisfied the critics all three aforementioned criteria and more. Join us as we walk you through the newly renovated Richmond House and judge it for yourself.