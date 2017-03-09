The tiny two-room apartment that's a true example to be copied

While we love to see bold colour and interesting design, there is definitely a place in our hearts for spectacular monochrome schemes, and today's really is something else!

The interior designer that curated this apartment clearly had a personal love for dramatic black and white motifs, but somehow, it doesn't look cold or uninviting. Instead, the finished home has a stylish, contemporary and distinctly homely feel about it and we are seriously obsessing over a few of the more unique touches.

Come with us now and see what we mean—and just wait until you see the kitchen!