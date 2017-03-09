The tiny two-room apartment that's a true example to be copied

While we love to see bold colour and interesting design, there is definitely a place in our hearts for spectacular monochrome schemes, and today's really is something else!
The interior designer that curated this apartment clearly had a personal love for dramatic black and white motifs, but somehow, it doesn't look cold or uninviting. Instead, the finished home has a stylish, contemporary and distinctly homely feel about it and we are seriously obsessing over a few of the more unique touches.
Come with us now and see what we mean—and just wait until you see the kitchen!
When we said that this apartment really is a monochrome masterpiece, we weren't joking! Would you just look at how beautifully neutral and yet striking this open-plan living/dining room is? White walls and floating storage items really help to maximise the perceived space, but a few darker elements, such as a grey sofa, really add in some depth, while the wooden floor looks warm and lovely.
Spinning around in the communal space, you can see that skinny black picture frames and a pared back coffee table with hairpin legs are all that's needed to add some seriously contemporary style. The sheer curtains look so floaty and are the dining chair seat pads the same colour as the sofa? What cohesion!
We told you to keep an eye out for the kitchen and now, you can see why! Continuing the all-white with a touch of natural wood theme, the installation looks modern and fabulous, but it's those geometric tiles that are stealing the show! Talk about an injection of sharp and dramatic motifs that both reaffirm how elegant the whole home is and make a point of demonstrating how individual the owners are!
Is this bathroom gargantuan in style? No. Does it boast incredible design? YES! The layout of the room offers easy use and maintains clean lines, modern finishes and offers just enough scope for some pretty touches, such as moisture-loving plants and some atmospheric candles. It's amazing how gorgeous plain grey tiles can look too!
If any space needs a lot of storage, it's the master bedroom, as that's where all your clothing and collectibles need to live. In the case of this bijou apartment, the decision to embrace built-in storage is inspired and helps to create a beautiful boxy headboard with integrated lighting. We love that even in here, monochrome motifs are being used to amazing effect and have created a gorgeous and cosy vibe. What an apartment!
