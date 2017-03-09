6 chic and practical ways to use your roof space

If you're lucky enough to have access to some roof space at your home, are you making the most of it? You might not be if you haven't considered the ideas that we've come up with today!

Ask any designer and they'll tell you that a beautifully finished roof space is essentially an extra room that can be repurposed for any number of practical and wonderful uses. And we think that we've hit on some of the most fabulous ones here!

Take a look and see if you might be in the mood to give your roof space an amazing revamp…