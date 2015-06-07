Creating a cottage style bathroom

Cottage interior design is the epitome of casual and unpretentious country style living. Cosy warmth, easy comfort, and a sense of nonchalance is synonymous with the relaxed cottage style. To create a cottage bathroom, it is important to remember the essential elements that make this décor so popular—practicality, simplicity, and down-to-earth elegance. When you enter your bathroom, you should feel the jovial, laid-back and welcoming nature of the space. Pay attention to detail, don’t be afraid to bend the rules, and ensure you choose fittings and fixtures that suit your taste and style.
For some more helpful and handy hints, check out the following tips below, and guarantee that your cottage style bathroom is an inviting and cheerful space.
They say detail is everything, and they might be right—when designing and decorating your cottage style bathroom ensure you pay extra attention to the little things that will ensure your space is enjoyable and interesting. In particular, bathroom fittings and fixtures are especially important, as well as tile choice, and colour scheme. Choose pastels and muted hues for your cottage space, as they will evoke a sense of calm and tranquillity. The homely aspect of your cottage décor needs to come from well-chosen accessories. Think fresh flowers, wild if possible, along with quaint yet stylish ceramics and toiletries. When picking tiles, ensure your choose something that is simple but pretty, this example is a great demonstration of a tile that is charming yet original.
This brilliant interior from Laura Sole Interiors is a great example of how you can create a cottage feel without sacrificing any of the necessary modern conveniences. Simply add freestanding bathtub, vintage statement chair, deep grey colour scheme, patterned blinds, and ultra-modern vanity for a space that is simply stunning, and rich in character and charm.
Who doesn’t love a vintage tub? These bathtubs are a great way to impart a sense of history and opulence into your cottage styled space. Choose something with a neutral hue, or go a little overboard with a copper or tin tub. Pair with timber floorboards, white colour scheme, and plenty of fresh floral blooms.
A vintage toilet is a brilliant way to evoke that history of yesteryear but still have the modern convenience of a well-built and functioning receptacle. This example from Drummonds is a lovely illustration of how a toilet, can surprisingly, be attractive. This item makes a statement, and is wonderfully matched with vintage wallpaper, wainscoting, and marble floor tiles.
Keep it simple. This is an important mantra to remember when designing and decorating your cottage bathroom. With cottage style, we tend to want to make the space homely and full of character, but infusing too many ornaments or elements can create a cluttered and awkward ambience. Take a leaf from this example’s book, and impart some simple yet practical elements. Wicker baskets for toilet paper, a laundry basket, silver framed mirror, and obligatory orchid. Choose timber floorboards, a contrasting vanity in grey, and light brick-style tiles for the built-in bathtub.
When creating a cottage style bathroom, one of the most important things to remember is the small details such as the colour of your vanity, floor tiles, and of course, fabric for the blinds. This is a wonderful example of a stylish bathroom, which is probably a little more opulent than most cottage bathrooms, but is an excellent illustration of how to match the blind or curtain fabric with the rest of the colour scheme. This checker print blind is cottage in its style and blends effortlessly with the white colour scheme, and matching olive vanity.