Creating a cottage style bathroom

Cottage interior design is the epitome of casual and unpretentious country style living. Cosy warmth, easy comfort, and a sense of nonchalance is synonymous with the relaxed cottage style. To create a cottage bathroom, it is important to remember the essential elements that make this décor so popular—practicality, simplicity, and down-to-earth elegance. When you enter your bathroom, you should feel the jovial, laid-back and welcoming nature of the space. Pay attention to detail, don’t be afraid to bend the rules, and ensure you choose fittings and fixtures that suit your taste and style.

For some more helpful and handy hints, check out the following tips below, and guarantee that your cottage style bathroom is an inviting and cheerful space.