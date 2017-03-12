​8 easy-to-copy ideas for a dream bathroom

When designing your dream home, it's essential to pay equal attention to each area of the house, including that frequently neglected space – the bathroom.

Though so often relegated to the bottom of the pile when planning your décor, the bathroom is a very important space in the house—it's where you wash away the cares of the day and have a few moments to relax and unwind in soothing tranquility. It's a private sanctuary of sorts, and its décor should be attractive and conducive to gaining peace of mind.

While there are many options for materials, colours, fittings and lights, a dream bathroom should also be an extension of the owner’s personality. For this reason, we bring to you today 8 beautiful bathrooms to provide you with inspiration for your own dream design. Let’s take a look!