​8 easy-to-copy ideas for a dream bathroom

odcienie S Z A R O Ś C I, DK architektura wnętrz DK architektura wnętrz Modern bathroom
When designing your dream home, it's essential to pay equal attention to each area of the house, including that frequently neglected space – the bathroom. 

Though so often relegated to the bottom of the pile when planning your décor, the bathroom is a very important space in the house—it's where you wash away the cares of the day and have a few moments to relax and unwind in soothing tranquility. It's a private sanctuary of sorts, and its décor should be attractive and conducive to gaining peace of mind. 

While there are many options for materials, colours, fittings and lights, a dream bathroom should also be an extension of the owner’s personality. For this reason, we bring to you today 8 beautiful bathrooms to provide you with inspiration for your own dream design. Let’s take a look!

1. Simple comfort

It's not necessary for a dream bathroom to be fancy. This simple bathroom has a natural wooden floor and furniture, and simple tiled walls but looks comfortable and attractive. The fixtures are stylish and the inclusion of pretty green accents adds a dash of charm.

2. Plant décor

This monochrome bathroom is a stylish affair, but one main element that it gives it an additional boost is the elegantly potted plant. Some greenery is a lovely, natural way to decorate a bathroom!

3. An elegant, warm bathroom

This elegant white and grey bathroom is a vision of sophistication, with stylish fittings and accessories teamed with eye-catching plants. The towel warmer on the wall is a brilliant idea—it not only warms the towel but also the entire bathroom.

4. Cool ambience with cosy touches

Another great idea for a dream bathroom is a small stool for sitting or placing our clothes while dressing or undressing. The green velvet seat, green towels, plant and jute basket in the corner add a splash of pretty colour to this cool, modern bathroom.

5. Suitable lighting

Lights are a very important feature in a bathroom, and will give it a huge dash of personality! The trendy industrial lamp in this bathroom looks gorgeous against the black background.

6. Playing with shapes

A stylish and fun way to jazz up your bathroom is by selecting uniquely designed, attractive fixtures. A vintage look can add refinement to the space while a trendy, sleek shape adds glamour.

7. Splashes of colour

A few splashes of a vibrant colour boost the style quotient considerably! Try teaming a bold accent hue with a neutral backdrop. Simple but effective.

8. A starry skylight

If your bathroom lacks a conventional window, a skylight is a beautiful way to get natural light and fresh air inside. What's more, it will enhance the look of a stylish bathroom.

These 8 amazing bathrooms are beautiful examples of the kind of décor and accessories you can incorporate in your own dream bathroom.

For more inspiring ideas, take a look at this article: 6 practical decor tips for a heart-stopping bathroom

A tiny but practical apartment full of smart ideas
Do you have any other dream bathroom tips for us?

