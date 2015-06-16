6 Rustic décor ideas for your home

Rustic décor—the perfectly imperfect way to add an essence of nonchalance and laid-back conviviality to any area of your home. But why are rustic interiors so popular? Is it the shabby-chic elegance that evokes a casual disregard for precision and exactitude? Or, perhaps it is the innate homeliness of exposed timber, well-built furniture, and comfortable modesty? Whatever the reason may be, rustic décor remains a robust crowd-pleaser, and an archetypal British interior trend. Today on homify we are looking at this fashionable and celebrated domestic movement, which can be implemented in every room of the house.

Check out the following stunning examples below, and get some smart ideas for your stylishly renovated rustic style home.