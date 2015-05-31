7 examples of beautiful window seats

A stylish extension of the daybed, window seats are the perfect companion to a beautiful bay or box window. Not only do these fabulously elegant seats offer a comfortable place to relax, they contribute to the overall cohesion of the interior design, and can benefit a room with extra storage and increased organisation. In a space that might not otherwise be used, a window seat is a wonderful way to create your living area without compromising considerable floor space.
Here at homify we have complied some gorgeous examples below, to give you a little inspiration to create or renovate your own sophisticated window seat.
Can you think of a better place to relax, read a book, and watch the world go by? This wonderful bay window seat is an excellent example of stylish design that is also practical and ultra-liveable. This bay window features an abundance of light, and because of this, offers a brilliant space that can be used for seating to maximise the benefits of the natural illumination. This seat encompasses the entire space and does not follow the lines of the window as many bay windows do. Think heavy curtains matched with a light colour scheme, plenty of throw cushions, and a bespoke pillow top to ensure the space is comfortable.
Oozing shabby-chic charm, this gorgeous window seat is a brilliant little hideout for young and old alike. Imagine cosying up with a cup of hot cocoa, and looking out of the window at the brisk and chilly autumn weather. This seat is well-incorporated into the space and seamlessly hides behind the cottage style curtains when they are drawn. Think subtle hues, striped upholstery, white cushions, and plenty of rustic furniture.
This modern Georgian interior from Latham Interiors personifies the formalism and style of this era, by incorporating two well upholstered and formal window seats. These seats are remarkably simple, but exude a sense of style and comfort within the room. Perfect for almost any living space within the home, these window seats create interest and frame the room with an essence of warmth and opulent homeliness.
It doesn’t get much more simple than this—the perfect window seat, comfortable, effortless, and infusing a sense of liveability and cordiality. This seat is incorporated into the window shape, and similar to the first image, does not follow the shape of the window, but has a slight indent to differentiate it from wall. With a window seat you are located very close to the actual window itself, so in order to gain a little privacy, this window is fitted with interior shutters that look stylish and provide much needed concealment from the neighbours.
When you have a small home or a compact space, you want to make sure each inch is utilised well and efficiently. This window seat is a wonderful illustration of how a seemingly impractical window can incorporate a separate reading and relaxing area. The space is cosy, and well lit with one downlight, and two wall mounted lights. Symmetry works wonderfully to create a beautiful sense of style ad sophistication, while the contemporary nature of the design ensures its timelessness.
If you are unable to incorporate a seat into your window space, consider the use of a free-standing chaise longue. When renting, you are often unable to change many aspects of your home, and this can mean that a built in seat is not feasible. Look for other ways to enjoy the space, and perhaps include a stylishly long daybed, chaise longue, or even two statement seats depending on the size of your space.
This window seat is a great example of moulded joinery that follows the lines of the window and incorporates a seat to match. When decorating your window seat accessories can be extremely important. Choose items that match with your surrounding décor, and ensure they are comfortable and enhance your space with a sense of liveability and style.