7 examples of beautiful window seats

A stylish extension of the daybed, window seats are the perfect companion to a beautiful bay or box window. Not only do these fabulously elegant seats offer a comfortable place to relax, they contribute to the overall cohesion of the interior design, and can benefit a room with extra storage and increased organisation. In a space that might not otherwise be used, a window seat is a wonderful way to create your living area without compromising considerable floor space.

Here at homify we have complied some gorgeous examples below, to give you a little inspiration to create or renovate your own sophisticated window seat.