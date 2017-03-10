The magical makeover of this tiny Asian apartment

This subtle living room is now complete with a teal couch and its classic pinch-button upholstery. The rest of the space has been left bare, with a frame suspended from the ceiling bearing spotlights. Glass windows clad two walls, while the wainscoting comes alive when the light falls on it. The designers have also installed a pistachio green wall here, accompanied by a simple art print.

