The magical makeover of this tiny Asian apartment

Today's before & after home tour has us floored with its creative design and colourful finishes. Prior to its makeover, the classic lines and template of the home were lacking some serious fun. But the designers stepped in with their own brand of urban eclectic elegance, infusing small pops of colour to make the space appear bright and edgy at the same time. Want to see how they did it? Read on and pick up some tips for your own home!
The hall here was a mere shell rather than a finished space. This was the phase where the electrical wires were being laid for a well-concealed and neat look. The paint job was also in full swing. One can see the old paint peeling off, with an urgent need for a fresh coat.
The old tiles and concrete were stripped bare, with the designers opting for warm timber parquet instead. They brought in easy-to-install and easy-to-maintain wooden tiles arranged in a classic herringbone pattern, making the room appear larger and more cosy.
The creative team did a splendid job of a complete overhaul, bringing in an epoxy-finished floor that bears the look of real marble, thanks to its glossy finish. The panelling, as well as the wainscoting, is a throwback to the building's classic roots. The designers have chosen coppery shades and gold to match the pastels and white walls.
The kitchen is now filled with kitsch touches and flourishes, which elevate it to quirky and cute. The slate-hued cabinets and island make for a quaint look, beautifully offset by the various wooden tones. The Christmas accessories and crockery lined up by the bar side will ensure that everyone stays put in this space during a party!
Upon closer inspection, the kitchen reveals a hue that borders between blue and grey for a playful, yet elegant finish. The walls have been kept white with classic subway tiles. Matching white lamps adorn the space, while timber touches leave their hallmark warmth over the space.
Here we see the original wainscoting that the designers kept as basic template. At this stage, it's hard to imagine how such a warm and vibrant home will emerge…
This subtle living room is now complete with a teal couch and its classic pinch-button upholstery. The rest of the space has been left bare, with a frame suspended from the ceiling bearing spotlights. Glass windows clad two walls, while the wainscoting comes alive when the light falls on it. The designers have also installed a pistachio green wall here, accompanied by a simple art print.
