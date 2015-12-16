Ways to make your room beautiful and burst with colour

A colour that really pops can add a whole lot of energy to a room. Intense colours fire off the synapses, add interest and visual variety in a way that really changes the way we feel in our environment.

But no one wants a super bright colour scheme that looks tacky, chaotic, heavy or overbearing. We need to feel good in our spaces when we're tired, energised or feeling a bit under the weather. A great colour scheme should both levitate the mind and warm the room. It can be tricky to find a balance that suits our daily needs.

So weather you're building a colour scheme from scratch or considering an ultra bright wall, ornament or piece of furniture, here are a few tips and a kaleidoscope of bright and beautiful rooms to get you inspired.