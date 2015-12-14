Inviting the outdoors into your kitchen

A lush garden, patch of blue sky or gentle breeze from the great outdoors can add that extra special zing of vitality to your kitchen. Bringing the outdoors inside will also calm the nerves, create a sense of spaciousness and let in loads of extra light. So how can you invite all that into your kitchen without interrupting its busy, functional role?

The answer often lies in rethinking the access points to the external world. Simply replacing older doors, setting up bi-fold or sliding glass doors can completely transform your relationship with your garden. If you aren't so fortunate to have a garden, there are plenty of other tricks you can employ to bring the outdoors inside.

