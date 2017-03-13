Your browser is out-of-date.

20 simple and stylish roof space ideas you'll want to try

press profile homify press profile homify
ABITAZIONE PRIVATA - POLIGNANO A MARE, STUDIOTALENT srl STUDIOTALENT srl Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Who hasn’t at some point dreamed of owning a fabulous rooftop space? The ultimate luxurious escape, a rooftop terrace is truly an urban paradise. Regardless of your budget, you can fashion yourself a slice of idyllic sky-high luxury using a few simple ingredients. And we’re going to show you how. If your rooftop is languishing unused and unloved, it’s time to take charge and redecorate.

We’ve gathered 20 examples we think will inspire and motivate, along with a range of different shapes and sizes to suit all outdoor setups. If you have a large and luxurious area or a simple balcony, we’re sure you’ll find something below. Let’s check them out now!

1. This open and well-refurbished design offers simple materials, luxury furniture and an easily achievable style.

Ristrutturazione appartamento 50 mq, Fabiola Ferrarello Fabiola Ferrarello Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration Wood White
2. Perfect for combating the Singapore heat, this lush design provides ample shade for the dining space, along with a privacy wall of grasses.

La Fontaine , Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
3. Timber flooring on this large terrace adds an earthy aesthetic, which is ideal for those who like to entertain, yet want a stylish low-maintenance surface.

Terraza en Barcelona, Garden Center Conillas S.L Garden Center Conillas S.L Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Wood Wood effect
4. A combination of cooking, dining and living – this outdoor terrace is definitely one of the finer examples we’ve seen. Add a wall of creeping plants for extra privacy and a softer, more organic touch.

La Fontaine , Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
5. The ideal party spot, this large rooftop boasts an undercover drinking and bar space for all-weather revelry!

REMODELACIÓN AJUCHITLÁN, Loyola Arquitectos Loyola Arquitectos Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
6. A Jacuzzi really boosts the allure of this rooftop, which includes timber walls panelling that stylishly coordinates with the spa.

Uno scorcio sul Duomo di Trento, Mangodesign Mangodesign Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
7. We Singaporeans know rainy weather! So why risk an outdoor terrace, when you can create a gorgeous indoor space that offers 100% weather protection?

CO, TAMEN arquitectura TAMEN arquitectura Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
8. Living in the lap of luxury is easy to imagine with this huge outdoor, multi-function roof terrace.

Departamentos AP, CDR CONSTRUCTORA CDR CONSTRUCTORA Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
9. Sometimes simple is best, and this example offers a low-budget solution for children and adults alike.

Roma Trastevere Appartamento Indipendente, Studio Fori Studio Fori Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
10. Want a space to keep the kids (and adults) busy? Check out this wonderfully shaded games space!

Roof Garden, Ranka Follaje Sintético Ranka Follaje Sintético Modern museums Office buildings
11. This rooftop has employed a division between each area, which means everyone can fully enjoy their leisure time.

Proyecto RR, SANT1AGO arquitectura y diseño SANT1AGO arquitectura y diseño Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
12. Awnings are a great way to protect from the harsh Singapore sun, while retaining a sense of style and sophistication.

Reforma das Áreas Sociais de Condominio, LK estudio de design LK estudio de design Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace
13. Don’t want to have to spend hours maintaining your garden? Try artificial turf instead…

ROOF GARDEN, HHRG ARQUITECTOS HHRG ARQUITECTOS Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
14. If you’re after impressive relaxation, serene luxury and a timeless aesthetic, then take a peek at this next example that comes replete with a plunge pool and expansive rest/living area.

homify Modern pool
If you're planning a new terrace or garden space, you can always find some expert advice via homify. Head over here and check out some professionals today!

15. Small budget? No worries, all you need are some comfy seats and a BBQ to keep everyone comfy and contented.

homify Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
16. Neutral colours reflect the light and are perfect for hot summery days.

Attico quartiere ostiense, zona gazometro - Roma, Formaementis Formaementis Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
17. If your rooftop or balcony leads into the living area you should consider some large glass doors to create continuity and flow between the interior and exterior.

Attico 149, Mario Ferrara Mario Ferrara Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
18. Adding bright colours can help impart personality and create a unique design for your home.

Casa Tre Archi, Ing. Vitale Grisostomi Travaglini Ing. Vitale Grisostomi Travaglini Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace
19. Soft and cosy, these bean bags are a far cry from the one you had as a child, and provide the perfect relaxation zone.

ABITAZIONE PRIVATA - POLIGNANO A MARE, STUDIOTALENT srl STUDIOTALENT srl Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
20. Consider your lighting for night-time enjoyment of your outdoor space

ABITAZIONE PRIVATA - OSTUNI, STUDIOTALENT srl STUDIOTALENT srl Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Did you have a favourite outdoor space? Add your selection below!

