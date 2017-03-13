20 simple and stylish roof space ideas you'll want to try

Who hasn’t at some point dreamed of owning a fabulous rooftop space? The ultimate luxurious escape, a rooftop terrace is truly an urban paradise. Regardless of your budget, you can fashion yourself a slice of idyllic sky-high luxury using a few simple ingredients. And we’re going to show you how. If your rooftop is languishing unused and unloved, it’s time to take charge and redecorate.

We’ve gathered 20 examples we think will inspire and motivate, along with a range of different shapes and sizes to suit all outdoor setups. If you have a large and luxurious area or a simple balcony, we’re sure you’ll find something below. Let’s check them out now!