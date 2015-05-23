Through the looking glass: a surreal creative studio in Shanghai

When designing a creative studio, it should go without saying that making sure the interior is as creative as possible is definitely going to be a good move. Of course, different people – and different architects – have different definitions of exactly what the phrase “as creative as possible” might mean. In the case of Ivan C. Design Limited, there's certainly no compromise on pushing creativity as far as one can. This unique and bizarre interior, belonging to a design studio in Shanghai, is a brilliant example of the interesting places these architects’ imaginations can take them when they decide to go all out and follow their fantasies.