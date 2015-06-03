homify 360°: Dezanove House, A Pobra do Caramiñal

In Dezanove House, London-based iñaki leite created a holiday home unlike any other. Located in A Pobra do Caramiñal, on the northwest coast of Spain, the villa has been designed to offer the kind of holiday experience that will have customers dishing out recommendations left, right and centre upon their return home.

Innovative and modern but as one with its natural surrounding, this is a getaway destination where you can be sure of actually getting away from it all. Even its placement on the quieter side of Spain, away from the hubbub of more widely-known tourist destinations, means this is a refreshing break from the crowded waterfronts and booked-out restaurants that many visitors to Spain come up against in their quest for relaxation.

But of course, what truly makes this modern holiday paradise stand out is its original design, which combines luxurious comfort with contemporary simplicity and artistic geometric forms. Time to start saving up for those flights to Spain…