From classic to modern: interesting display options

Organising your storage space can be a tricky business. The majority of homes simply don’t come with enough of it; and even in the case of those that do, it’s rarely that correct balance is struck between concealed storage space and display storage space. It’s likely that, like most people, you have things you want to hide away and things you want the world to see.

Depending on what kind of person you are and what your interests and tastes are like, the latter category can include a whole host of different item types: ornaments, books, records, crockery, travel souvenirs and clothing are just a few of the things that you might have spent time collecting, and that deserve a suitably visible home within your home.

Fortunately – as ever – there are plenty of furniture designers who have addressed this need in a wide range of different, and creative, ways. Here are just a few pieces of furniture to help you put your favourite things on display.