homify 360°: Tea Plantation House, Shizuoka

Wood might not be the most prevalent material of choice for contemporary architects, but there can be no doubt that seemingly inexhaustible options exist for using it creatively. One of the most common ways that wood is used in architecture today is as a vehicle for a kind of nostalgia. Many wood-heavy designs—that is, those that use wood not only as a hidden supportive framework but a key feature of the building's look—seem to represent a longing for simpler times. This is perhaps inevitable given that wood is so closely associated with traditional construction techniques and aesthetics, whereas nowadays we're more used to seeing buildings based around glass, steel and even cement, particularly in urban settings.

This house by Japanese architects Hara Urban Space Factory is highly nostalgic in its use of wood, drawing clear inspiration from the country's architectural history. At the same time, however, there is something very contemporary about the type of minimalism employed here. Although Japanese houses were traditionally very minimalist in their design—featuring very little furniture beyond mats and cushions for sleeping and sitting, and sliding screens (or shōji) in place of doors and walls—this house also features several elements that place it in the here and now. If that sounds worth a look, it is.