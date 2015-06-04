homify 360°: Modernisation of a 15th Century canal house

There's nothing quite so conducive to learning as an inspiringly gorgeous learning environment. Mirck Architecture, of the Netherlands, have taken this simple fact into account in renovating this 15th Century canal house in Leiden. Now used as an annex for the International Tax Centre in Leiden, the building has found a new lease of life as the site of lectures for postgraduates studying tax-related subjects at Leiden University.

Devastated by fire, it once seemed that this stunning building might have come to the end of its useful life. But it was only the interior that had been destroyed; the outside of the building remained as perfect as ever. The challenge that Mirck Architecture faced was to renovate the damaged interior and update the building where necessary, while at the same time preserving the historical charm of the building's shell.

As these striking images show, it's a challenge they've more than risen to. Let's take a look at the evidence.