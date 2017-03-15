From bleak to chic: the stylish makeover of a tiny home

With more and more property buyers seeking sleek, modern homes, selling old houses has become challenging. And if the house you're planning to sell looks aged, drab or cluttered, you're less likely to get a good price or the right buyer. But the good news is, you can easily get your residence tidied up and aesthetically transformed by home staging professionals!

To inspire you, we present this home makeover project undertaken by the home stagers at Raum²—Wir Machen Wohnen. Previously, this abode was dull, messy and lacked personality or warmth. But by introducing fresh hues, cosy materials, chic furniture and stylish lights, a dramatic new look was achieved! Read on to see what happened…