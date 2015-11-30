A Home Wrapped Around in Nature

Just across the valley of Saugatuck River, Connecticut, Weston Residence stands wrapped in lush vegetation. Though discreet in its beauty, Weston has a considerable fan following. Allured by its natural charm, celebrities like Robert Redford, Bette Davis and Erica Jong used to come here often. Like many other nature homes of the area, Weston Residence strives not to jeopardise the ecological balance. But unlike many, it uses nature as its embellishment, an accessory to its design rather than innocent bystander.

When it comes to admiring the surroundings right from one’s patio, the owners of the Weston Residence seem to be spoilt for choices. The undulations of Connecticut’s hilly terrain, dense woods as well as the lyricism of flowing water wait for their salutations all through the day. Despite its adorable looks, Weston Residence is utterly simple in its planning, but we all know how difficult it is to be simple.

Join us on this tour of the house and experience for yourself how Weston Residence managed to avoid falling into the trap of trying to compete with nature’s beauty.