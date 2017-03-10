Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 designer tricks to increase your home's value

press profile homify press profile homify
SÍTIO OURO PRETO, Beth Marquez Interiores Beth Marquez Interiores Rustic style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

You don't need to be planning to sell or rent your home in order to want to increase its perceived value. But if one of these is on the cards, you really can't afford to miss this article! We've taken a look at all the amazing tricks that interior designers use to inject a feeling of wealth and value into clients' homes, and we think that we've discovered some key motifs for you to copy. 

From knowing what colours to paint your living room, through to thinking about how your entrance makes the right impression, we've got all the tips you need, right here. So come and take a look and see how you could increase the value of your home, today!

1. Paint your home exclusively in neutral colours that looks warm and offer the perfect basis for some accessories and won't ever go out of style.

Nowoczesny dom w podwarszawskiej miejscowości, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

2. Don't ignore damp, as it will need treating, cleaning and, if possible, camouflaging with great furniture, but still left accessible if the issue flares up again.

Pent House 505, Arq Renny Molina Arq Renny Molina Modern living room
Arq Renny Molina

Arq Renny Molina
Arq Renny Molina
Arq Renny Molina

3. Keep your textiles fresh, to avoid dust mites! Carpets, sofas and cushions should all be deep cleaned regularly and freshened with natural scents.

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Coro, Objetos DAC Objetos DAC Modern living room
Objetos DAC

Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC

4. Get on top of electrical faults and make sure that all your lights work properly and have no broken bulbs. Nothing looks as dull as broken lighting!

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Coro, Objetos DAC Objetos DAC Modern dining room
Objetos DAC

Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC

5. Don't just ignore those blown sealed window units, replace them! Even if you have to replace the whole window, it will be worth it.

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Coro, Objetos DAC Objetos DAC Modern kitchen
Objetos DAC

Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC

6. Keep the fresh air flowing around your home at all times, either with air conditioning or simply opening the windows whenever you can.

SÍTIO OURO PRETO, Beth Marquez Interiores Beth Marquez Interiores Rustic style bedroom
Beth Marquez Interiores

Beth Marquez Interiores
Beth Marquez Interiores
Beth Marquez Interiores

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Don't overburden any room with decoration, as it will drown out the beauty of the design altogether! Simple can be better and far more elegant.

Encinos, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Industrial style dining room
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

8. Cracked tiles are a huge no-no and can encourage mildew. Replace or repair them straight away and look for colour-matched grout!

Casa GC55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style bathroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

9. Don't just give your interior walls a lick of paint, as external ones will benefit too! A few plants will really finish the look and make for a cohesive design.

Residência em Jundiaí, Carol Abumrad Arquitetura e Interiores Carol Abumrad Arquitetura e Interiores Rustic style conservatory
Carol Abumrad Arquitetura e Interiores

Carol Abumrad Arquitetura e Interiores
Carol Abumrad Arquitetura e Interiores
Carol Abumrad Arquitetura e Interiores

10. Your home entrance needs to make a great first impression, so make sure the door is in tip-top condition, add a mat and some decent lighting! Plants are great too!

Casa Guadalquivir, JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos Modern windows & doors
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos

JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos

11. If you have a garage, make sure that the doors operate without hesitation. A faulty mechanism can be such a turn off and can make people hesitant about using the facility!

Casa Santo Antônio, Roma Arquitetura Roma Arquitetura Modern garage/shed
Roma Arquitetura

Roma Arquitetura
Roma Arquitetura
Roma Arquitetura

12. Even your patio can benefit from some simple and well-chosen ornaments, but don't go crazy! Remember that clean space is just as attractive as accumulated belongings!

PATIO I SA, SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura Modern garden Wood Wood effect
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura

SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura

For more tips and tricks, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 reasons why keeping the house tidy can change your life.

10 chic and simple ways to decorate your home entrance
Which of these ideas can you see really adding value to your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks