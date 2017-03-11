Your browser is out-of-date.

25 creative ways to keep your shoes organised

press profile homify press profile homify
Privat Apartments in Novosibirsk, EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
In a busy household, shoes seem to collect in the most inconvenient of places. Add to that the fact that nobody just has one pair of shoes and suddenly, you have a real problem on your hands. Unless, of course, you can find some shoe storage solutions that will suit your home! 

Interior designers know that the key to a beautiful home is staying on top of the clutter, which is why we looked at the cabinets and shelving options that they most commonly put in place for clients with a sizeable shoe collection—and we think we've found some real winners! Say goodbye to trip-hazard hallways and hello to shoe heaven!

1. Simple glass shelves, on the wall, will mean you'll always be able to find your favourite shoes, without having to hunt around.

Space saver Studio D. Interiors HouseholdAccessories & decoration
2. Stealthy cabinets in your hallway will look great and hide away all your shoes from guests!

Privat Apartments in Novosibirsk, EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
3. Drawers under your bed are the perfect spot for stowing away countless pairs of shoes, just make sure they're clean when you put them in!

Bespoke dressing room cabinetry Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Dressing room Storage Solid Wood Wood effect
4. If you like heritage furniture, how about a matching pair of side tables for a hallway, with integrated shelving for shoes? Nobody would ever guess!

Templewood Avenue, NW3, XUL Architecture XUL Architecture Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
5. Simple metal racks are a lovely way to keep the shoes you wear the most, close to the front door!

Products, Maze Interior Maze Interior Corridor, hallway & stairs Clothes hooks & stands
6. Wicker baskets are a great way to hide shoes, while not negating on style! Add some fresh flowers and the smell will be nice as well!

A House On The River Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
7. The space under your stairs is ripe for some handy shoe storage! Just make sure everyone helps keep it tidy!

Traditional Cut String painted staircase with an Oak Handrail and carved Brackets., Buscott Woodworking Buscott Woodworking Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
8. You can take under-stairs storage even further with a pull-out system. Wow!

Innovative storage solutions. homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs built-in storage,space saving furniture
9. Make your shoe storage as funky as your shoes! The shapes and lighting here look great!

homify Dressing room Storage
10. Get your little ones in good habits from the start with adorable show trees in their bedrooms!

Zapatero y Perchero infantil, marengo espacios y formas marengo espacios y formas Nursery/kid's roomStorage
11. Look for simple solutions! This rail is great for shoes and outdoor clothing.

homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
12. Shoe benches are fantastic for hallways as they take up little room and give you somewhere to sit as you put your shoes on!

Bench for shoe storage Broad and Turner KitchenTables & chairs
13. Modular shoe storage can grow as your family's shoe collection does.

Raumwunder, Connox Connox Corridor, hallway & stairs Clothes hooks & stands
14. Look for wasted space! This under-window storage unit is almost seamless but offers so much potential!

House Refurb, West London Carpentry & Decoration West London Carpentry & Decoration Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
15. Don't think that you can't repurpose vintage furniture for modern shoe storage purposes. It's so simple!

Cupboards and cabinets, Uttara And Adwait Furniture Uttara And Adwait Furniture BedroomWardrobes & closets
16. This super stealthy under-stairs shoe rack is so neat and clever and could be as big or small as you want!

Storage under stairs Fraher and Findlay Corridor, hallway & stairs Storage
17. Make the most of every inch of space, by building shoe storage at higher levels!

Galeriehaus im Dünenwald, Möhring Architekten Möhring Architekten Corridor, hallway & stairs Clothes hooks & stands
18. Specific shoe storage cabinets are surprisingly skinny, as they have openings that pivot out to reveal your shoes, so narrow hallways can still have some storage!

'Space' Contemporary wall mounted hallway shoe storage by Birex homify Corridor, hallway & stairs Storage
19. Funky alternatives to shoe storage are a good way to encourage the whole household to actually use them!

GIOCHIAMO, YU HIRAOKA DESIGN YU HIRAOKA DESIGN HouseholdStorage
20. Vintage trunks are perfect for shoe or wellington boot storage! What a cool look!

Koffertische, FrauSchrader FrauSchrader Living roomSide tables & trays
21. A little colour can go a long way! Imagine if everyone had their own colourful shoe storage locker!

Equilibre, Lucile Roybier Lucile Roybier Corridor, hallway & stairs Drawers & shelves
22. Even minimalist homes need somewhere to pop shoes, so plain white, stealthy cabinets are a great option!

'Minima' Contemporary hallway shoe storage with bench by Birex homify Corridor, hallway & stairs Storage
23. Choose gloss shoe storage cabinets and you'll always be able to clean them super easily. Now that just makes sense!

'Blue' Contemporary hallway shoe storage set with coat rack by Birex homify Corridor, hallway & stairs Storage
24. An industrial wire shoe storage crate is such an eye-catching addition and means you won't need to pull everything out to find the shoes you want to wear!

Mish-Mesh storage Loaf Corridor, hallway & stairs Storage Metal Grey
25. How about an Ikea unit with some labelled drawers? Give everyone their own drawer, for shoes and maybe things like umbrellas and you're good to go!

Salle a manger villa de Founex, LAdesign LAdesign Corridor, hallway & stairs Drawers & shelves
For more organisation inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 27 easy-to-build dream wardrobes.

The magical makeover of this tiny Asian apartment
Which of these ideas really appeals to you?

