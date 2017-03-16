​5 tricks to make your narrow corridors stylish and welcoming

When designing our home's interiors, we pay a good deal of attention to the various rooms and living spaces. But there's one very common element of a house that is frequently not given due importance. That small connecting space between important areas that is so often decorated with scant interest – yes, we're talking about your humble hallways and corridors!

Even though narrow corridors or passages are used only to get from one living space to another, why not make them as beautiful and stylish as any other part of the house? Especially when it takes only minimum effort! So today we bring you 5 superb ideas to convert your corridors into charming, welcoming spaces. Let’s have a look!