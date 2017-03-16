​5 tricks to make your narrow corridors stylish and welcoming

When designing our home's interiors, we pay a good deal of attention to the various rooms and living spaces. But there's one very common element of a house that is frequently not given due importance. That small connecting space between important areas that is so often decorated with scant interest – yes, we're talking about your humble hallways and corridors!
Even though narrow corridors or passages are used only to get from one living space to another, why not make them as beautiful and stylish as any other part of the house? Especially when it takes only minimum effort! So today we bring you 5 superb ideas to convert your corridors into charming, welcoming spaces. Let’s have a look!
One of the best ways to decorate a narrow corridor is by using different colours or textures for the walls. Choose a solid bold colour or contrast different colours or textures by means of paint, wallpaper or wall veneers. Note the use of solid plum on one wall and the rustic veneer opposite. A brilliant way to increase a sense of space is by placing a large mirror on one wall, as we see in the picture here.
Pristine white in different textures is an elegant and stylish choice for a narrow corridor. Jazzed up by decorative mirrors that serve the dual purpose of adding style as well as enhancing space, the corridor looks stunning! Add to that a beautiful potted plant for a splash of colour and a dash of substance and the ambience is complete!
Minimalist décor can look equally striking with a few tasteful elements. The natural wooden floor, large painting and mirror, and the silver furniture come together in a refined and harmonious look.
Plants are a lovely, refreshing way to beautify a corridor! Here we see how the unused space under the staircase has been utilised to make a tiny garden, which goes well with the rusticity of the floating wooden steps above. The comfortable vibrant chairs add a bright splash of colour that further enhances the décor, while the large mirror adds a sense of spaciousness.
Another gorgeous way to make your corridor an extraordinary one, is to use a beautiful wooden floor and team it with other wooden elements. In this picture, the stylish wooden parquet warms the corridor and lifts the ambience to another level. Together with the other wooden features and some black and white touches, the corridor has become a stylish and cosy retreat.
These 5 stunning ideas for transforming narrow corridors into beautiful spaces give us immense inspiration, whether our preference be a vibrant corridor or a soothing one!
