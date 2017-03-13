A fresh neutral apartment perfect for Singapore

If you've been avoiding minimal design in your home because you think it has to mean all-white spaces that are devoid of personality and style, think again! We've found a home that oozes charm, sophistication and adheres to minimal principles, without negating on comfort or devilishly good design. And we're ready to give the interior designer in charge a big round of applause!

There can be no doubting the style credentials of this home, nor the fantastic details that make it so unique. So if you know that minimalism could work well in your home, but you want to maintain some home comforts, come with us now as we show you how!