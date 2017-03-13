A fresh neutral apartment perfect for Singapore

If you've been avoiding minimal design in your home because you think it has to mean all-white spaces that are devoid of personality and style, think again! We've found a home that oozes charm, sophistication and adheres to minimal principles, without negating on comfort or devilishly good design. And we're ready to give the interior designer in charge a big round of applause!
There can be no doubting the style credentials of this home, nor the fantastic details that make it so unique. So if you know that minimalism could work well in your home, but you want to maintain some home comforts, come with us now as we show you how!
Ok, so in the interests of full disclosure, this home DOES feature a lot of white, but in such a way as to maintain a certain level of cosy homeliness. This open-plan communal area, with a living room, hallway and kitchen included, feels functional, yet fabulous and has enough personal touches to make you want to see more!
What a living room! With a large, comfortable sofa in place and focused towards the television, there is no getting away from what this space is designed for, but we love the use of pale dove grey on the walls, to distinguish the space from the kitchen. It adds a certain warmth, but not too much and allows for complementary white floating shelves to really stand out. That built-in dresser is a triumph as well, as it offers all the storage you'd need, but without any bulky space-draining attributes!
It would have been simple to negate this fabulous piano, which makes the entrance hall so fun, or if one was definitely needed, a natural wood or even white version wouldn't have been hard to find, but we adore the contrast of the unapologetically black wood! Talk about a real statement piece!
Following on from the unfussy yet eclectic minimalist communal space, this bedroom has really mastered minimalism for the home! Simple furniture, open floor space and brilliant lighting are all adhering to pared back principles, but a splash of colour in the form of the bed linen and wall art really perks this master bedroom up. Divine!
Wow! If any room can easily adhere to minimalist principles, it's the bathroom, as you really don't need anything in there apart from the necessary suite items. We really like the addition of some soft textiles here, to bring a more comfortable and homely vibe into play, but by sticking with the monochrome palette, there is a wonderfully fresh and contemporary look going on!
We had to show you this picture, for two reasons. Firstly, the shower itself is wonderful, with a simple and elegant glass and skinny metal framework design, not to mention that textural feature wall behind it, but secondly, just look at the floor! Using the exact same flooring throughout every single room makes the whole home feel larger and more considered and creates a dialogue of continuity like nothing else. Wonderful!
