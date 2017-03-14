8 modern entrance halls that will impress your guests

Your home entrance says a lot about you and your property, so you want it to make an impact—in the right way. A lacklustre hallway really is guaranteed to leave a negative first impression on guests, and it's not the kind of space you want to be greeted with when you walk through the door, either. So come take a look at some beautiful entrances that would be easy to replicate in your own home!

The interior designers that created these wonderful spaces clearly understood who their clients were and identified key motifs that would create a personal yet welcoming entrance in a flash. And we want you to be able to do the same—so let's see how they did it!