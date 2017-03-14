The narrow home full of ingenious design ideas

It's one thing when homes surprise you with their interior, but how can really unusual buildings live up to the hype that their façades create? Well, we found a house that has managed to do exactly that, as the amazing exterior is in no way let down by the internal spaces!

The architect that created this phenomenally different skinny house must have relished the challenge of designing something new and unusual. But when you see the inside, you'll see that this was truly a labour of love, as everything works so well together! Prepare to be enamoured with this home, as we show you how funky architecture and amazing interiors go hand-in-hand!