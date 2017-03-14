The narrow home full of ingenious design ideas

It's one thing when homes surprise you with their interior, but how can really unusual buildings live up to the hype that their façades create? Well, we found a house that has managed to do exactly that, as the amazing exterior is in no way let down by the internal spaces!
The architect that created this phenomenally different skinny house must have relished the challenge of designing something new and unusual. But when you see the inside, you'll see that this was truly a labour of love, as everything works so well together! Prepare to be enamoured with this home, as we show you how funky architecture and amazing interiors go hand-in-hand!
We can't tell you how long we've spent just looking at the façade of this terrific house! We couldn't help ourselves, as the skinny, yet tall, design just draws us in! With an integrated car pot on the ground floor and dramatically sloping roof, we have been trying to picture how the internal spaces must work and if there is enough living area to work with, but just you wait!
WOAH! What you can't see from the street is that this home may be skinny, but it's also long. Stretching back, this narrow entrance really makes an impact and maximises all the natural light through ingenious staircase design. The open tread cantilevered style is a real blink and you'll miss it installation and white walls, polished concrete floors and hidden storage all make this a real illusion of a space! Love it!
Ascend those fantastic stairs and this is what you'll find; a perfectly proportioned and functional kitchen! Finished in gloss black, there is a really contemporary dialogue going on in this home and can we take a moment to not only appreciate the wooden flooring, which makes for a cosier living area, but also all the glass! That huge front-facing window is creating such a gorgeous aesthetic, but also, lights the house, alongside a perfectly positioned skylight. Wow. This is loft-style living, only better!
Stand with your back to the main window and you see that this first floor reaches back to create a lovely living room in the rear and offers a delightful mezzanine floor, which we presume is intended to be the master bedroom. By keeping all the structural elements white, there is a really stealthy element at play here!
Being such a large mezzanine, you wouldn't struggle to get a large low-level bed in here, would you? We don't know what it is about mezzanines, but there is such a natural propensity to love them and this one is an ingenious way to turn what could have been a studio home into a fully functioning house!
The genius of this house is that wherever you need storage, there it is and here is a prime example of that! A structural wall has been hollowed out to offer expansive cupboard space, but in a non-obvious and elegant way. That then frees up the living room for more useful furniture! Amazing.
