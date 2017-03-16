Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

So easy! 9 brilliant ways to organise your kitchen

J. Utah—homify J. Utah—homify
Longboard by chris+ruby, chris+ruby chris+ruby KitchenCabinets & shelves
Loading admin actions …

Keeping the kitchen in order always seems a never-ending task, especially when you have a large family. Lots of kids usually means the kitchen always ends up a mess! And if your kitchen is small, you need to focus on making the best use of the available space, while also keeping it clean and tidy. To do this efficiently, you'll no doubt need some new tricks and ideas—and that's where homify can help! So today, we've compiled a brilliant list to help you organise your kitchen more efficiently. Enjoy!

1. Make sure all items have a home

CASA RR8, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Minimalist kitchen
Grupo Arsciniest

Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest

Before you fully embark on organising the kitchen, give each individual item its own exclusive location. Sort pots, tableware and electrical appliances in a way that allows you to easily remember where they are and also gives you quick and easy access. Things used more regularly, like cutlery, should be near the counter you normally use to prepare dishes. Keep it simple and logical.

2. Hide the wires

Unsere Küchenausstellung, Settele Küche & Wohnen Settele Küche & Wohnen KitchenElectronics
Settele Küche &amp; Wohnen

Settele Küche & Wohnen
Settele Küche &amp; Wohnen
Settele Küche & Wohnen

A mess of wires is a most troublesome problem in the kitchen. You can hide wires in your kitchen equipment quite easily by investing in a smart contraption such as this.

3. When there's not enough storage space

Longboard Cherry by chris+ruby chris+ruby KitchenCabinets & shelves
chris+ruby

Longboard Cherry by chris+ruby

chris+ruby
chris+ruby
chris+ruby

When you don't have sufficient space to install more cabinets, you may want to consider some open shelves. These are a good place to store spices and cooking utensils, vacating more valuable counter space. With well-placed shelves, items are close at hand and your cooking will not be hindered.

In need of a new cooking space? Let the experts plan your kitchen for you!

4. Organise your drawers

Soft close drawers John Ladbury and Company KitchenCabinets & shelves
John Ladbury and Company

Soft close drawers

John Ladbury and Company
John Ladbury and Company
John Ladbury and Company

Having specific drawers for specific products is a particularly convenient way to save time. You might even store seasonings in one of them, as in this example.

5. Organise your tableware drawer

Classic, yet Contemporary Rencraft Classic style kitchen kitchen,kitchen drawers,cutlery drawer,bespoke storage,handmade kitchen,painted kitchen,designer kitchen,cutlery insert
Rencraft

Classic, yet Contemporary

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

Unorganised tableware drawers often create clutter. A simple divider for the drawer compartment will keep this space clean and tidy.

6. Magnetic strip board

set of 3 chef knives Fate London KitchenKitchen utensils
Fate London

set of 3 chef knives

Fate London
Fate London
Fate London

Magnetic strip boards are an ingeniously convenient addition to your kitchen. If you have young children at home, the board can be fitted higher on walls, safely out of reach.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Cute containers

APARTAMENTO SAÚDE - SP, Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte KitchenAccessories & textiles
Natali de Mello—Arquitetura e Arte

Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte
Natali de Mello—Arquitetura e Arte
Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte

Individual containers give convenient separate storage to smaller items. These magnetic wall pots certainly add plenty of style and charm to this kitchen! They also help keep your cooking space cleaner and more organised.

8. A chalkboard for lists

Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern kitchen
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

The kitchen blackboard is another great invention. Everyone can write what they want to eat for dinner or share their favourite recipes. With this innovative design, you can even note down the shopping list!

9. Regular clear-outs

Fotos, EL OESTE HOGAR EL OESTE HOGAR KitchenAccessories & textiles
EL OESTE HOGAR

EL OESTE HOGAR
EL OESTE HOGAR
EL OESTE HOGAR

The kitchen is an area susceptible to mess, so let go of all those things you no longer use. Take plates, cutlery or equipment that has been made obsolete to a charity shop or recycling centre. Don't hoard things that have not been used for many years. Only keep what you really use!

Hungry for more creative kitchen ideas? Then check out these 8 minimalist kitchens to inspire you to renew yours.

From bleak to chic: the stylish makeover of a tiny home
Which of these organisation tricks will you be trying?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks