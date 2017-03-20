The 7 best ways to light your corridors and hallways

If there's one aesthetic home detail that must be taken seriously, it is, without doubt, the lighting. Lighting is utterly vital when it comes to creating a room's atmosphere and setting a mood. In fact, proper lighting not only brings comfort, but also actively enhances a space.
So today, we turn our attention to corridors and hallways and how best to illuminate them. Whether it's a narrow apartment entrance hall or wide country corridor, these spaces can be completely changed for good—or bad—by how they are lit up. So, without further ado, let us illuminate you with our 6 favourite lighting styles for corridors and hallways!
Ceiling lighting is perhaps the most common form of corridor illumination. You'll need to consider the number and type of lamps, as well as the colour of light and the type of lighting (direct light, indirect light or diffused light). Obviously this will depend on your taste and the style of your home, and whether you want a more discreet or bright environment.
In the example above, the designers opted for a pair of small white lamps that closely resemble embedded spots. The colour emitted is a warm yellow, creating a gently cosy atmosphere.
Yes, it is true! You can easily illuminate your hallway with beautiful lighting from the floor. This will give an elegant ambience to the space, creating something that inspires, motivates and attract the eye.
This form of lighting requires another type of mounting, and you'll need an appropriate floor (usually frosted glass) to allow light to pass through. It's a way of drawing people's attention and illuminating the floor they step on. A good electrician will be able to advise you on this type of feature.
If you're fortunate enough to benefit from windows in your hallway, you can enjoy natural lighting for much of the day. During the daytime, this corridor will be a bright and cheerful area to pass through. In this example, natural light entering through the windows penetrates every corner of the corridor. The designers have decided to leave the windows free of curtains and blinds, instead opting for frosted glass.
Here we have another example of ceiling lighting, this time a large and rectangular lamp which covers a good part of the ceiling. The recessed light diffuses along the corridor and reflects off the ceiling, giving a pleasant ambience to the space. We are impressed!
More examples of stunning hallways can be seen here: 8 ideas you can copy for the entrance of your flat
Elegant and very practical, here the designers have chosen to illuminate this hallway with a beautiful decorative lamp. Further down the corridor we see a chandelier, perfectly suited to the classically decorated interior. In addition to the electric lighting, we also have the possibility of lighting candles, positioned either side of the doorway in some exquisite brass stands.
Here we have another clever idea: a mirror with built-in strip lighting to give a bright, practical glow. The mirror benefits the narrow corridor not only by reflecting light, but by adding the perception of space. In this example, a narrow corridor in darker colours creates a calm and intimate atmosphere.
Our final example today is this fantastic design with miniature floodlights installed on the floor. In this case, they were chosen to highlight the textured stone wall. These lights could also be used to draw the eye to artwork, or perhaps simply to illuminate a corridor from below instead of above.