The 7 best ways to light your corridors and hallways

If there's one aesthetic home detail that must be taken seriously, it is, without doubt, the lighting. Lighting is utterly vital when it comes to creating a room's atmosphere and setting a mood. In fact, proper lighting not only brings comfort, but also actively enhances a space.

So today, we turn our attention to corridors and hallways and how best to illuminate them. Whether it's a narrow apartment entrance hall or wide country corridor, these spaces can be completely changed for good—or bad—by how they are lit up. So, without further ado, let us illuminate you with our 6 favourite lighting styles for corridors and hallways!