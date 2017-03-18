8 stylish and modern dining rooms you can copy for yourself

As a hub for eating, drinking and socialising, the dining area is arguably the heart of the home. While this space is traditionally separate from other rooms, we're seeing an increase in integrated living areas, with dining zones often directly connected to our kitchens or sitting rooms. And this trend is set to continue, as homes become ever more multifunctional in their layout, in large part due to economic and space constraints. This integrated design encourages greater communication between the living zones and, where the dining area merges with the kitchen, there is ease of movement for the host when serving guests. But whether you're in favour of an open-plan layout or a more conventional dining arrangement, we have some inspiration for you! So let's take a look at 8 stylish ways of decorating your dining area.
This elegant dining area by the architects at Nen showcases an eclectic mix of elements. The light, neutral colour palette is balanced by a rustic-looking dining table in natural wood with a black base. The chairs are of different colours and shapes, giving a quirky touch.
The lively, bright ambience of this dining area and its proximity to the kitchen make it evident that it is a family room. The natural wooden floor, cheerful yellow accents and pretty floral arrangements make this room a delight to be in!
Here we have a good example of a no-nonsense industrial theme. The iron and glass dining table, teamed with cosy chairs in different colours, creates a stylish and comfortable environment.
Even minimalist décor can look extremely stylish. The resin floor and simple dining table, with the matching kitchenette to one side, look comfortable and functional, while the exposed brick wall adds a contrasting rustic element and the red hanging lamps provide a splash of colour and style.
This cosy dining area has a warm and welcoming look, enhanced by wooden furniture and the piano. We love the light arrangement – what an innovative and creative idea!
Placing the dining table in the kitchen is a very convenient and practical option for an informal family meal. The dining table can also double as a countertop for preparation should the need arise! The predominantly grey décor gives the area a cool and elegant look, while the unique hanging light adds a touch of glamour.
This small round dining arrangement looks pretty and cosy and blends well into the layout. Naturally lit by sunlight from the window, the ambience is refreshing and energising. Don’t miss the trendy hanging light that adds pizzazz to the décor!
Emulating the ambience of a cosy eatery, this dining arrangement is elegant and comfortable. The vintage copper and gold hues of the furniture are beautifully lit by natural light from the large windows, as well as by the trendy recessed lights.
These 8 beautiful examples are great inspiration for integrated dining ideas!