Decorating small houses: 10 tricks you need to know

Decorating a small house takes a little ingenuity and a lot of patience. With limited space, you’ll likely face a few dilemmas when it comes to the layout, furniture selection and general design of your area. Luckily however, there are plenty of nifty tips and tricks that make decorating and designing a compact abode easy and trouble free.

We've discovered 10 essential tricks that all interior architects and designers know, and we're going to share them with you below. If you want your dwelling to look and feel larger, take a peek at our suggestions and get started with your new home today!