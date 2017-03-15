Your browser is out-of-date.

Decorating small houses: 10 tricks you need to know

press profile homify
Appartements Heiligendamm, SALLIER WOHNEN HAMBURG
Loading admin actions …

Decorating a small house takes a little ingenuity and a lot of patience. With limited space, you’ll likely face a few dilemmas when it comes to the layout, furniture selection and general design of your area. Luckily however, there are plenty of nifty tips and tricks that make decorating and designing a compact abode easy and trouble free. 

We've discovered 10 essential tricks that all interior architects and designers know, and we're going to share them with you below. If you want your dwelling to look and feel larger, take a peek at our suggestions and get started with your new home today!

1. Always bet on light colours!

Living room : Neutral tones In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct

Living room : Neutral tones

In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct

As you might have guessed, light colours are perfect for tiny homes. These hues open up interior spaces, granting a more free, open aesthetic. Although darker tones and shades can work exceptionally well too, neutrals are a sure bet. 

2. Opt for an open plan layout

Charmante Altbauwohnung in Berlin, pur natur
pur natur

pur natur
pur natur
pur natur

Knocking down walls and creating an open plan layout is one of the best things you can do for a small home. It creates flow and movement within a compact space, while avoiding any cloistered individual spaces you might have once had.

3. Definitely add plants

Apartamento com história no Flamengo, Da.Hora Arquitetura
Da.Hora Arquitetura

Da.Hora Arquitetura
Da.Hora Arquitetura
Da.Hora Arquitetura

Designers know the benefits of plants within the home, and you should too! Plants boost small spaces, add life and look great. Don't be afraid—add more plants today!

4. You can be bold!

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London , Cue & Co of London
Cue & Co of London

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London

Cue & Co of London
Cue &amp; Co of London
Cue & Co of London

Adding splashes of colour in your living spaces helps personalise your room, as well as drawing attention to a chosen focal point within your area.

5. The lighting is crucial

Appartements Heiligendamm, SALLIER WOHNEN HAMBURG
SALLIER WOHNEN HAMBURG

SALLIER WOHNEN HAMBURG
SALLIER WOHNEN HAMBURG
SALLIER WOHNEN HAMBURG

In a small home, lighting is your  best friend. A simple change or alteration in the lighting can make a massive difference to the way the space is perceived. Bright or dull lights can be used, it all depends on your furniture, desired mood, ambience and atmosphere. 

6. Make the most of every inch of space

Shawfield Street, Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

Shawfield Street

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

Look at your under-stair space, along with any disused corners, nooks or crevices that might potentially offer room for storage. 

7. Work with mirrors

Queens Park House, Honeybee Interiors
Honeybee Interiors

Queens Park House

Honeybee Interiors
Honeybee Interiors
Honeybee Interiors

Reflective surfaces have been used for a long time to create larger feeling interior spaces. Add mirrors throughout your home, or try an entire wall of mirror if you want to truly boost the perceived space in your abode.

8. Avoid crowding

Porthleven, LEIVARS
LEIVARS

Porthleven

LEIVARS
LEIVARS
LEIVARS

Even maximalists know there is a limit to how much can and should be placed within a room. Try adding each item one by one, and stop immediately once you reach your desired aesthetic and ambience. 

9. Don't squish your furniture against the wall

Living Room DDWH Architects
DDWH Architects

Living Room

DDWH Architects
DDWH Architects
DDWH Architects

Furniture needs space, and jamming everything up against the wall is a sure fire way to make the room feel cloistered and cluttered. Air out your place, and leave a decent space between items and your walls. 

10. Go bespoke

Obra Santo Andre, Silvana Borzi Design
Silvana Borzi Design

Silvana Borzi Design
Silvana Borzi Design
Silvana Borzi Design

Can't find the perfect piece of furniture to fit your awkwardly small space? If you've got the budget to do so, bespoke pieces will really make a huge difference to the overall appearance of your home. 

Want more? Check out: 15 small homes that prove you should decorate with white

The narrow home full of ingenious design ideas
Do you have any additional tips or tricks for our homify community? 

