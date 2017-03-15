Decorating small houses: 10 tricks you need to know

Decorating a small house takes a little ingenuity and a lot of patience. With limited space, you’ll likely face a few dilemmas when it comes to the layout, furniture selection and general design of your area. Luckily however, there are plenty of nifty tips and tricks that make decorating and designing a compact abode easy and trouble free.
We've discovered 10 essential tricks that all interior architects and designers know, and we're going to share them with you below. If you want your dwelling to look and feel larger, take a peek at our suggestions and get started with your new home today!
As you might have guessed, light colours are perfect for tiny homes. These hues open up interior spaces, granting a more free, open aesthetic. Although darker tones and shades can work exceptionally well too, neutrals are a sure bet.
Knocking down walls and creating an open plan layout is one of the best things you can do for a small home. It creates flow and movement within a compact space, while avoiding any cloistered individual spaces you might have once had.
Designers know the benefits of plants within the home, and you should too! Plants boost small spaces, add life and look great. Don't be afraid—add more plants today!
Adding splashes of colour in your living spaces helps personalise your room, as well as drawing attention to a chosen focal point within your area.
In a small home, lighting is your best friend. A simple change or alteration in the lighting can make a massive difference to the way the space is perceived. Bright or dull lights can be used, it all depends on your furniture, desired mood, ambience and atmosphere.
Look at your under-stair space, along with any disused corners, nooks or crevices that might potentially offer room for storage.
Reflective surfaces have been used for a long time to create larger feeling interior spaces. Add mirrors throughout your home, or try an entire wall of mirror if you want to truly boost the perceived space in your abode.
Even maximalists know there is a limit to how much can and should be placed within a room. Try adding each item one by one, and stop immediately once you reach your desired aesthetic and ambience.
Furniture needs space, and jamming everything up against the wall is a sure fire way to make the room feel cloistered and cluttered. Air out your place, and leave a decent space between items and your walls.
Can't find the perfect piece of furniture to fit your awkwardly small space? If you've got the budget to do so, bespoke pieces will really make a huge difference to the overall appearance of your home.
Want more? Check out: 15 small homes that prove you should decorate with white