How this 50m² apartment feels bigger than it is

When you’re designing a compact apartment or house, there are certain things you can do to improve the sense of space and roominess within your abode. Light colour schemes, reflective surfaces and well-planned layouts all contribute to creating a usable, liveable and versatile residence.

Today’s feature property will take you inside one of these homes. At only 50m2 this dwelling is certainly compact, yet manages to evoke an atmosphere of efficiency and expansiveness.

Designed by the team at Carpaneda & Nasr this apartment has been brought to life through the lens of photographer Joana França. Bright, engaging and energetic, this dwelling certainly proves that you can live big in a small home.