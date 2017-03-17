Tiny space solutions: the best multifunctional flat you'll ever see

Our first impression of this apartment is definitely to do with its size. Let’s face it, this place is small. However, as we’ve learnt time and time again here at homify, excellent things often come in small packages.

Living in an Asian city often means compromising on space, but it doesn’t have to mean your life is messy, chaotic or jumbled. Far from it, this apartment shows us that storage is the key to efficiency, and some ingenuity goes a long way when designing a tiny home.

The bed takes up most of the room, but we also see there is a small dining table, television, and kitchen too. The table at the end of bed is added as well, and can be folded down when not needed.