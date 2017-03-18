Your browser is out-of-date.

20 cute and creative ideas for your small balcony or terrace

Bretelles de balcon, BACSAC® BACSAC® Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
Living in a large city such as Singapore, balconies and terraces offer us a chance to reconnect with nature. The perfect place to enjoy one’s domestic life, a terrace is an area that provides an array of possibilities and living options. A fine glass of white wine, a few good friends and a comfy outdoor spot is all you need for a fabulously relaxing and fun afternoon. But what if your balcony is looking a little worn out, tattered or cluttered?

Today on homify we’re going to take a look at 20 stylish balcony and terrace ideas that are perfect for your Singapore home. Whether you have an awkward area or are swimming in space, we’re sure there’ll be something to suit your home. Ready to pick your favourite design? Let’s check them out below…

1. Combine outdoor furniture with removable cushions (for when it rains) with a collection of lush greenery.

Terraza en el Guinardó., ésverd - jardineria & paisatgisme ésverd - jardineria & paisatgisme Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
2. Even if your outdoor terrace is small you can grow taller plants to extend the height of your balcony.

ZAAV-Casa-Interiores-1342, ZAAV Arquitetura ZAAV Arquitetura Minimalist conservatory
3. Another small yet perfect balcony is this Zen-esque example that boasts turf, timber decking and plenty of foliage.

Balcony makeover - English, Studio Earthbox Studio Earthbox Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
4. To increase the privacy within your home consider planting climbing varieties only a trellis or support

Terrasses et Balcons, Scènes d'extérieur Scènes d'extérieur Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
5. Get creative with your design and opt for some repurposed furniture.

VARANDA DE APARTAMENTO - MORUMBI-SP., Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda. Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda. Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
6. Old timber crates or boxes are ideal for planting some of your favourite varieties.

VARANDA DE APARTAMENTO - MORUMBI-SP., Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda. Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda. Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
7. Once again, saving space on your balcony is easy. Take some cues from this neat herb planter that works upwards not outwards.

Vertical Garden, Jörg Brachmann Dipl. Designer (FH) Jörg Brachmann Dipl. Designer (FH) Balconies, verandas & terraces Plants & flowers
8. Building a vertical garden can also assist with a blank wall on you balcony.

Apartamento Vila Clementino, Sandro Kawamura Designer de Interiores Sandro Kawamura Designer de Interiores Country style balcony, veranda & terrace Solid Wood Beige
9. Another green wall design, this one is rustic and eye-catching, and looks beautiful with the hanging chair.

SUÍTE DO EXECUTIVO CASA COR 2013, BC Arquitetos BC Arquitetos Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
10. Utilise every inch of railing space by including some hanging planters.

Bretelles de balcon, BACSAC® BACSAC® Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
11. If you want low-maintenance, choose a couple of seats, an outdoor rug and a few cacti.

homify Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace
12. Dark timber blends beautifully against light walls and window dressings. Moreover, add a few splashes of colour to personalise the space.

Vanderlei, Camila Vicari Arquitetura da Paisagem Camila Vicari Arquitetura da Paisagem Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Vanderlei

13. If you only want room to stand forget the furniture altogether and simply add plants.

Terrasses et Balcons, Scènes d'extérieur Scènes d'extérieur Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
14. Want a casual, no fuss look? Choose plants that naturally grow messy and pair with sophisticated furniture.

VILA NOVA CP, Lembi Arquitetura Lembi Arquitetura
15. Make the most of your sun with plants, floor cushions, beanbags and turf.

Aménagement d’une terrasse plein sud de 45 m², Vertigo jardins Vertigo jardins Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
16. Picture perfect and beautifully alluring, this design is truly simple with iron furniture and some potted plants.

Apartament Novum, AgiDesign AgiDesign Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
17. A crisp all-white palette looks gorgeous coordinated with bright pink plants, pots and blooms.

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Garden Plants & flowers
18. Serene and welcoming, this small walled courtyard is definitely one of our favourites!

Paisagismo permanente, Lo. interiores Lo. interiores Interior landscaping
19. Built-in planters are functional and stylish – and is that a hot tub we see to the right?!

Terrasse méditerranéenne, Fertiles Fertiles Garden Plants & flowers
20. Sometimes you don’t need an entire sofa. This small wicker chair is perfect for getting comfy in the afternoon, reading or even napping.

Área Externa de Lazer, Expace - espaços e experiências Expace - espaços e experiências Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace Wood
If you’d like to learn more about balconies and garden design, check out: 14 chic balconies decorated with simple ideas

The elegant city home with two very different sides
Would any of these designs suit your home? Let us know below!

