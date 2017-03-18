20 cute and creative ideas for your small balcony or terrace

Living in a large city such as Singapore, balconies and terraces offer us a chance to reconnect with nature. The perfect place to enjoy one’s domestic life, a terrace is an area that provides an array of possibilities and living options. A fine glass of white wine, a few good friends and a comfy outdoor spot is all you need for a fabulously relaxing and fun afternoon. But what if your balcony is looking a little worn out, tattered or cluttered?

Today on homify we’re going to take a look at 20 stylish balcony and terrace ideas that are perfect for your Singapore home. Whether you have an awkward area or are swimming in space, we’re sure there’ll be something to suit your home. Ready to pick your favourite design? Let’s check them out below…