Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 dreamy terraces that will relax you right away

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Modern houses Wood
Loading admin actions …

Your outdoor terrace is a great space to make the most of a little fresh air. When you live in a large city, an exterior balcony or patio is sometimes the best way to feel healthier, poised up above the streets below, taking in the impressive scenery. Today we’re going to introduce you to 12 fantastic terraces that utilise greenery and decorations to produce a usable and highly liveable space.

Unique, eye-catching and striking, these examples all share one thing in common: they will all allow you to have a great time! Cosy, welcoming and luxurious, this is exactly where great memories are made. Let’s take a look at the 12 fabulous designs by our experts below!

1. Our first terrace is a real stunner! Replete with timber decking, wooden furniture and walls of potted plants, we know you're going to swoon over this perfect entertaining and relaxing space.

APARTAMENTO EIXAMPLE DE BARCELONA, Time2dsign Time2dsign Modern garden
Time2dsign

Time2dsign
Time2dsign
Time2dsign

If you like the idea of updating your current outdoor deck or terrace, why not chat to a professional? You can find thousands of experts via the homify website. What are you waiting for? Start today!

2. This space screams style and relaxation with its cosy furniture and wall of rugged greenery.

Casa das Macieiras, Rafaela Dal’Maso Arquitetura Rafaela Dal’Maso Arquitetura Tropical style balcony, veranda & terrace
Rafaela Dal’Maso Arquitetura

Rafaela Dal’Maso Arquitetura
Rafaela Dal’Maso Arquitetura
Rafaela Dal’Maso Arquitetura

3. For the ultimate in relaxation, this has got to be your favourite! Tranquil, serene and idyllic, this outdoor space is simply paradise.

SilverWoodHouse, Joao Morgado - Architectural Photography Joao Morgado - Architectural Photography Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Joao Morgado—Architectural Photography

SilverWoodHouse

Joao Morgado - Architectural Photography
Joao Morgado—Architectural Photography
Joao Morgado - Architectural Photography

4. Our next terrace is ideal for the entertainer in your life. Boasting a large table and plenty of seating, it is adorned with comfy cushions and bright tableware for your next Sunday lunch or party.

HAPPY HOME 2014, ROSA PURA HOME STORE ROSA PURA HOME STORE Mediterranean style garden
ROSA PURA HOME STORE

ROSA PURA HOME STORE
ROSA PURA HOME STORE
ROSA PURA HOME STORE

5. Romantic curtains hung from a tranquil awning signal some serious style. Add a large rattan seat and the hardest thing about this terrace will be trying to leave!

Exuberante, Loro Arquitetura e Paisagismo Loro Arquitetura e Paisagismo Eclectic style garden
Loro Arquitetura e Paisagismo

Loro Arquitetura e Paisagismo
Loro Arquitetura e Paisagismo
Loro Arquitetura e Paisagismo

6. Simplicity is timeless and often beautiful. Working with the picturesque scenery, this designer opted for two white chairs that allow occupants to enjoy the view.

Casa Lunamar, José Vigil Arquitectos José Vigil Arquitectos Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
José Vigil Arquitectos

José Vigil Arquitectos
José Vigil Arquitectos
José Vigil Arquitectos

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. To protect from the harsh daytime sun, this terrace employed a lattice-like awning that is modern and eye-catching.

Casa Sorteo Tec No.191, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

8. Timber, timber everywhere! This next example embraces wood finishes and opts for simple loungers to relax and unwind.

homify Modern houses Wood
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. You'll be the envy of all of your friends if you have your very own plunge pool!

Wimbledon, LEIVARS LEIVARS Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
LEIVARS

Wimbledon

LEIVARS
LEIVARS
LEIVARS

10. Everything about this terrace says perfect island holiday. White furniture, indoor plants, sheer curtains, and let's not forget: the drinks' trolley!

Hotel Es Marés. Formentera. 2011, Deu i Deu Deu i Deu Commercial spaces Hotels
Deu i Deu

Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu

11. A simple timber awning painted white offers wonderful contrast against the bright blue Mediterranean sky.

Terrazza con vista, Giuseppina PIZZO Giuseppina PIZZO Lean-to roof
Giuseppina PIZZO

Giuseppina PIZZO
Giuseppina PIZZO
Giuseppina PIZZO

12. Colourful, creative and attention-grabbing—our last example ticks all the boxes and offers occupants a private place to rest, socialise or live in style and comfort.

Proyecto, Bondian Living Bondian Living Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Bondian Living

Proyecto

Bondian Living
Bondian Living
Bondian Living

Are you interested in a little extended reading? If so, we recommend: Decorating small houses: 10 tricks you need to know

This Taiwanese couple prove how chic a family home can be
Did you take a liking to any of these 12 terraces? Let us know which one below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks