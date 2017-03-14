13 small homes with brilliant multifunctional rooms

Smaller dwellings aren't just about saving money; they're also about sustainable living, innovative thinking and efficiency. Whether you choose to reside in a tiny home, or are positioned in one out of necessity, there are plenty of ways you can ensure your residence works for you and provides a comfortable domestic space.

Today on homify we're going to look at 13 small dwellings that offer brilliant multifunctional rooms. Let's face it, if you're somewhat lacking in the space department, you're going to need to get creative. Multifunctional and multipurpose interior areas satisfy that directive, while boosting your domestic comfort and freedom.

By focusing on the efficient use of space, you'll make your home feel larger, more versatile and highly desirable. Are you ready to check out our 13 top multifunctional rooms? Read on below…