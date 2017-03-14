Your browser is out-of-date.

13 small homes with brilliant multifunctional rooms

press profile homify
PROJET VOLTAIRE, Agence Transition Interior Design, Architectes: Carla Lopez et Margaux Meza, Transition Interior Design Transition Interior Design Modern living room
Smaller dwellings aren't just about saving money; they're also about sustainable living, innovative thinking and efficiency. Whether you choose to reside in a tiny home, or are positioned in one out of necessity, there are plenty of ways you can ensure your residence works for you and provides a comfortable domestic space. 

Today on homify we're going to look at 13 small dwellings that offer brilliant multifunctional rooms. Let's face it, if you're somewhat lacking in the space department, you're going to need to get creative. Multifunctional and multipurpose interior areas satisfy that directive, while boosting your domestic comfort and freedom. 

By focusing on the efficient use of space, you'll make your home feel larger, more versatile and highly desirable. Are you ready to check out our 13 top multifunctional rooms? Read on below…

1. This incredible apartment offers a workspace, living area and bedroom all in one. By utilising the wall space, the different zones work in harmony and avoid feeling cramped.

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. This 102 m² is only 7 metres wide, yet proves that will a little ingenuity your space can feel much larger and highly liveable.

ESTUDIO 2XR, Adagio Arquitectos Adagio Arquitectos Industrial style gym Wood Red
Adagio Arquitectos

Adagio Arquitectos
Adagio Arquitectos
Adagio Arquitectos

3. Next up we take a peek at a compact kitchen that employs a dining room within it. This is sleek, chic and wonderfully sophisticated, yet saves space with ease!

Small kitchen interior design, Ksenia Konovalova Design Ksenia Konovalova Design Modern kitchen Wood White
Ksenia Konovalova Design

Ksenia Konovalova Design
Ksenia Konovalova Design
Ksenia Konovalova Design

4. Living in a narrow home definitely has its drawbacks. This residence employs customised joinery against the wall to offer a kitchen, workspace and plenty of storage.

Entrance hall homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood Brown interior design,interior architecture,renovation,apartment,Amsterdam,De Pijp,Deirdre Renniers,Netherlands,desk,grey oak,oak
homify

Entrance hall

homify
homify
homify

5. No room for your bed? Add a loft sleeping platform to ensure the rest of the space can be employed in other ways—such as a workspace, playroom or living area.

homify Scandinavian style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. Bespoke joinery is often one of the best ways to keep your multifunctional room sleek and uncomplicated.

Kitchen Y&T Pte Ltd Scandinavian style kitchen White
Y&amp;T Pte Ltd

Kitchen

Y&T Pte Ltd
Y&amp;T Pte Ltd
Y&T Pte Ltd

7. Reconsider your storage options. This sleeping platform offers underneath drawers for linen and other bedroom necessities.

MONOLOCALE FENG SHUI, ROBERTA DANISI architetto ROBERTA DANISI architetto Modern style bedroom
ROBERTA DANISI architetto

ROBERTA DANISI architetto
ROBERTA DANISI architetto
ROBERTA DANISI architetto

8. Your entrance is more than simply a space to enter and exit—it's actually a fabulous space that can offer storage for your commonly used garments, and other domestic miscellany.

Mudroom Clean Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Clean Design

Mudroom

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

9. Another fabulous loft bed, this bedroom ensures its occupant has ample room to work, live and sleep in style.

homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you need assistance creating your tiny home—find a professional via homify!

10. A true multifunctional room, this studio apartment houses everything one might need in a truly compact space. The bedroom is divided using a two-wall shelf, which adds privacy without sacrificing spaciousness.

PROJET VOLTAIRE, Agence Transition Interior Design, Architectes: Carla Lopez et Margaux Meza, Transition Interior Design Transition Interior Design Modern living room
Transition Interior Design

Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design

11. In this small apartment, the designers have opted for modular furniture that fits the space seamlessly. Additionally, the kitchen dining space is located within the cooking area, boosting the living room's functionality.

Casa R, Architrek Architrek Modern living room
Architrek

Architrek
Architrek
Architrek

12. Foldable furniture has come a long way in recent years, and now offers the perfect multifunction items that will save you space and look excellent too!

Tango, Resource Furniture Resource Furniture Bedroom
Resource Furniture

Tango

Resource Furniture
Resource Furniture
Resource Furniture

13. In this ultra-tiny apartment, the dining and living work hand in hand, while the storage is contained stylishly against the walls.

In the box, Vashantsev Nik Vashantsev Nik Eclectic style living room
Vashantsev Nik

Vashantsev Nik
Vashantsev Nik
Vashantsev Nik

Did you enjoy checking out these tiny homes? If you'd like more, we recommend: 6 one-room apartments with genius layouts to copy

8 modern entrance halls that will impress your guests
Did you see anything that would assist your small home? Let us know below!

